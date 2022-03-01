Creve Coeur leaders believe new Bayer business model will benefit area

CREVE COEUR, Mo. — Creve Coeur Mayor Robert Hoffman said the latest announcement from pharmaceutical giant Bayer is welcome news for an area that’s ready for new development.

They’re adjusting their business footprint because of the pandemic.

“They’ve learned like many companies that people can work from home, and they’re going to a hybrid model to help those people come in with reservations, and work at home several days a week,” Creve Coeur Mayor Robert Huffman said.

Instead of leaving, Bayer’s announced it will be selling a large portion of its campus.

“90 plus acres it has four office buildings. 500 thousand square feet of office space,” Mayor Hoffman said.

Creve Coeur City Administrator Mark Perkins said the Bayer footprint is major as the largest property owner with four thousand employees.

Instead of leaving, Bayer has found a way to help the area grow like it’s done for decades.

“It’s very important to us, not only the city of Creve Coeur, but the St. Louis region, that Bayer continue to be a part of this community,” Perkins said.

Perkins said the Bayer move fits in line perfectly with the North 39 AgTech Plan.

“There’s a lot of potential for this site,” Perkins said.

Mayor Hoffman says a plan is in place, and he looks forward to keeping the community connection during the transition.

“People are involved in this community,” he said.

For more information, visit: https://www.crevecoeurmo.gov/179/Comprehensive-Plan-and-Design-Guidelines

