Young Dancers In Allegheny County Honor Ukrainian Heritage

CARNEGIE, Pa. (KDKA) — A special group of dancers in Allegheny County is honoring their Ukrainian heritage.

Monday night’s rehearsal at St. Peter and St. Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Carnegie was especially important to everyone.

“It was a tough decision to have it tonight because your heart is telling you that your family, countrymen are suffering,” said Natalie Kapeluck, the Kyiv Ukrainian Dance Ensemble director.

“Our job is to show the world the beauty of Ukraine,” Kapeluck added.

The young dancers are doing what they can to keep traditions alive and remember Ukraine. Many of the dancers and their parents have family members still in Ukraine.

“They are devastated. What they are going through is a nightmare,” parent Oksana Kukhar said.

Kukhar has talked to her two daughters, Victoria and Sophia, about the war.

“She told me the war is still on,” Sophia Kukhar said. “It’s really bad and some people can’t sleep really well.”

“I feel sad. I feel heartbroken,” Victoria Kukhar said.

Father John Charest of St. Peter and St. Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church plans to adopt three children who are stuck in Kyiv with a foster family.

“We pray for the war to end,” he said. “We pray for peace and we can be friends with Russians.”

Father Charest said to find out what your children know, use age-appropriate words and make sure they are being heard.