ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

Young Dancers In Allegheny County Honor Ukrainian Heritage

By Jennifer Borrasso
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uP9u7_0eRy2DV800

CARNEGIE, Pa. (KDKA) — A special group of dancers in Allegheny County is honoring their Ukrainian heritage.

Monday night’s rehearsal at St. Peter and St. Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Carnegie was especially important to everyone.

“It was a tough decision to have it tonight because your heart is telling you that your family, countrymen are suffering,” said Natalie Kapeluck, the Kyiv Ukrainian Dance Ensemble director.

“Our job is to show the world the beauty of Ukraine,” Kapeluck added.

The young dancers are doing what they can to keep traditions alive and remember Ukraine. Many of the dancers and their parents have family members still in Ukraine.

“They are devastated. What they are going through is a nightmare,” parent Oksana Kukhar said.

Kukhar has talked to her two daughters, Victoria and Sophia, about the war.

“She told me the war is still on,” Sophia Kukhar said. “It’s really bad and some people can’t sleep really well.”

“I feel sad. I feel heartbroken,” Victoria Kukhar said.

Father John Charest of St. Peter and St. Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church plans to adopt three children who are stuck in Kyiv with a foster family.

“We pray for the war to end,” he said. “We pray for peace and we can be friends with Russians.”

Father Charest said to find out what your children know, use age-appropriate words and make sure they are being heard.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Ukrainian Heritage School in Brooklyn provides pride, strength in troubled times

NEW YORK -- Communities in Brooklyn with deep roots in Ukraine are finding strength in each other as they worry about their loved ones overseas.CBS2's Dave Carlin shows us how one school is helping kids cope.The voices of children brought tears to the eyes of some parents and staffers in a classroom in Brighton Beach. The Ukrainian Heritage School is dedicated to preserving the rich culture and history of Ukraine. In these troubled times, it is a place to find pride and strength.Thirteen-year-old Dasha Kharuieva spends Saturdays in art, history and language classes at the school. She moved with her family...
BROOKLYN, NY
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Allegheny County 911 dispatchers authorize strike for day of St. Patrick’s Day parade

This union representing 911 dispatchers in Allegheny County have authorized a strike notice for March 12, the day of the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Downtown. Low pay and long hours — including frequent 12-hour shifts — are galvanizing support for a strike amid contract negotiations between SEIU, the union representing dispatchers, and the county.
WOLF

Schuylkill County Historical Society on Ukrainian heritage in NEPA: 'We're very proud'

POTTSVILLE (WOLF) — "We do still have a large population of Ukrainian people here and we're very proud of that," Diana Prosymchak, executive director of the Schuylkill County Historical Society said. Prosymchak has been working for the historical society for 12 years, the last three as executive director. Friday,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Allegheny County, PA
Government
City
Carnegie, PA
Carnegie, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Allegheny County, PA
Allegheny County, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Carnegie, PA
Government
CBS Pittsburgh

Jewish Family And Community Services Pittsburgh Ready To Help Ukraine Refugees If Needed

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – As tension in Ukraine rise more and more each day, more than a million people have fled the country. That begs the question – could Pittsburgh start seeing Ukrainian refugees? With each pressing day, more Ukrainians fear for their lives as Russian aggression continues and many of them do not have any other place to call home. Pittsburgh, however, has long been a transplant for refugees. Jordon Golin, the CEO of the Jewish Family And Community Services Pittsburgh says they’re open to helping, as they have in the past, but the refugee process takes years to go...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Dozens Gather On Washington County Overpass For Convoy Protesting COVID-19 Mandates

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) – About 100 people stood on an overpass in Washington County as a convoy protesting COVID-19 mandates drove by. The Peoples Convoy started in California last month and is driving through the country, expected to arrive in D.C. on Saturday. The convoy led by truckers said it wants to bring back freedom and end mandates it calls unconstitutional. HAPPENING NOW: The @peoplesconvoyus is passing through on 70 East in Washington, PA right now. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/wZs9H27WBb — Amy Wadas (@AmyWadas) March 4, 2022 Dozens lined the Jessop Place overpass in Washington Friday in anticipation of the convoy on I-70 East...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Nonprofit seeks Allegheny County residents to form solar co-op

The Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit Solar United Neighbors is looking for about 80 Allegheny County residents interested in joining a co-op to get better bargaining power when it comes to pricing on solar equipment. And for the first time in Pennsylvania, the nonprofit is providing a limited number of free solar...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
UPI News

Texas Three Percenters member found guilty for Jan. 6 attack on Capitol

March 8 (UPI) -- A Texas man whose son testified against him was found guilty Tuesday on five counts for participating in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. The federal jury in Washington, D.C., deliberated for 4 hours, finding Guy Reffitt guilty of two counts of civil disorder, and one count each of obstruction of an official proceeding, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a firearm, and obstruction of justice.
WYLIE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foster Parents#Ukraine#Ukrainian Dance#St Peter#Kdka#Russians
CBS Pittsburgh

Local Ukrainian Woman Worries For Parents Living In Apartment Building Captured By Russians

KYIV, Ukraine (KDKA) – Monday held tense moments for a Peters Township family from Ukraine. They’re concerned about the safety of some loved ones who live near the capital Kyiv. KDKA was supposed to interview Kateryna Zhykharska Monday afternoon. However, she said in a text before the interview she had to cancel because her parents are in danger. Zhykharska said the apartment building her parents live in near Kyiv was captured by the Russian military. Their cell phones were taken from them and she is praying that her parents survive this. (Photo: Provided) Kateryna shared some photos of her parents when they visited Pittsburgh...
CBS Pittsburgh

Negotiations Fall Apart, 911 Dispatchers Still Planning To Strike Next Weekend

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Negotiations to avert a strike by Allegheny County’s 911 dispatchers went nowhere on Friday. The union says they are preparing to strike next Saturday — the day of Pittsburgh’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade. The union representative, Al Smith, says that dispatchers are understaffed and overworked. It says they are short 44 employees, and those who are still on the job are forced to work mandatory overtime of 12 to 16 hour days. “When you have folks that are working in stress like that, you’re calling folks, they’re doing the best job they can but can you imagine answering their phone after working 16 hours and trying to direct somebody to do the right thing?” Smith said. “You hope that you could do it. But there’s always that possibility that something will happen. And when it happens, you’re not going to blame the caller. They’re going to blame the dispatcher.” There will be another round of negotiations between the county and the union on Thursday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Organizations Work To Send Supplies To Ukraine

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — More than 40 pallets of gray bins were picked up from a warehouse in Zelienople and loaded onto trucks. The bins are filled with hygiene kits, blankets and other critical items. They will be flown to the borders of Poland and Romania on Friday in response to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. (Photo Credit: KDKA) Ozzy Samad, president of the Brother’s Brother Foundation, told KDKA that the distribution is going to be done by Ukrainian authorities and volunteers. “We’re also very thankful for the U.S. Embassy’s assistance to get us the needs list and get this whole process rolling,” Samad...
CBS Pittsburgh

IUP No Longer Requiring Masks In Most Campus Buildings

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP) is no longer requiring masks in the majority of its campus buildings. IUP made the announcement earlier this week. Masks are still required in the campus counseling center and health services areas. IUP added that people showing COVID-19 symptoms or who have been exposed to the virus must also still wear masks, in accordance with the new CDC guidelines put out last week. IUP is encouraging people who want to wear masks to still do so and said that “individuals in private offices and in private residence hall suites and rooms are permitted to ask that visitors wear masks when in these areas.” Closer to Pittsburgh, Duquesne University is also considering dropping its indoor mask requirement later in March.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
CBS Pittsburgh

Students Becoming Activists For Gender Equality Education

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — This month is “National Women’s History Month,” and KDKA is celebrating by highlighting the contributions women have made to our communities and the difference they’re making. Tuesday is International Women’s Day and we’re focusing on the teaching of gender equality. We’ve all probably heard it before, “Wow, you throw like a girl,” or “That was really great, for a girl.” Comments like these may seem innocent in nature, and for some, that may be the case, but for others it could be more personal. “It’s so interesting sometimes how these comments can really manifest themselves in the workplace and in...
CBS Pittsburgh

Allegheny County Health Director: ‘Better Days Lie Ahead,’ But ‘The Pandemic Is Not Over’

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Allegheny County’s health director said “better days lie ahead,” but there may be more COVID-19 surges that require a return to mask-wearing. Bogen said the county averaged 150 to 175 COVID-19 cases a day last week, a significant drop compared to January’s daily average of 3,000. Last week, the CDC changed its mask guidelines to incorporate data on hospitalizations and require indoor masking only in areas at “high” risk. Allegheny and its surrounding counties have a “low” risk where the only prevention steps the CDC recommends are vaccinations and testing for those with symptoms....
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA Links: Feb. 27-March 6

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Visit the links below for more information about stories featured on KDKA-TV News. FTC Warns Of Scammers Taking Advantage Of Crisis In Ukraine Scammers are trying to take advantage of people looking to support Ukraine as Russia invades, the FTC said. For more information on how to make sure your money is going to the right place, click here. Aramark Hosting Hiring Event At PNC Park This Weekend Aramark is hosting a hiring event to prepare for when baseball returns. On Saturday, the event will run from noon until 3 p.m. You can learn more on the Aramark...
CBS Pittsburgh

Funds Running Out For Allegheny County Emergency Rental Assistance Program

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Allegheny County’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program will end in May. New applications for the program will continue to be accepted until March 31. For people who have already applied, additional payments can be requested on March 15 for April and May payments. Since the program was created last March, more than 12,000 households have received nearly $80 million in assistance. The county said the federal and state funding committed to the program is beginning to wind down, but County Executive Rich Fitzgerald, Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey and other leaders are advocating for additional money. The funds are for people financially impacted by the pandemic, including a provable loss of income or employment and COVID-related medical bills. Those who need help can apply online or at drop-in centers around the county.
CBS Pittsburgh

‘Fight For What’s Right:’ Mayor Ed Gainey Among Those Supporting Starbucks Unionization Push

By: Erika Stanish PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Starbucks workers in Bloomfield are making the push to be the first in the state to unionize. “This is what the world has been waiting for,” Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey said at the rally held on Saturday morning. Employees and city leaders made their voices heard, pushing for the Liberty Avenue Starbucks to be the first to unionize. “Begin to fight for what’s right, begin to make sure that we have a city that we can unionize,” Gainey continued. “To stand up and be able to say that we will not tolerate working conditions that...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Tree Pittsburgh Giving Away Nearly 2,000 Trees This Spring

By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Nearly 2,000 trees will be given away by Tree Pittsburgh this spring. Those who are interested can sign up for one beginning on Monday, March 7. They will have several species available, including black gum, redbud, and sweetbay magnolia. Tree Pittsburgh is aiming to increase the tree canopy in the region. You can find more information on Tree Pittsburgh’s website.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
47K+
Followers
26K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy