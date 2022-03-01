ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Mifflin, PA

71-Year-Old Man Accused Of Inappropriately Grabbing Young Girl Inside West Mifflin Walmart

By Jessica Guay
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31I79e_0eRy27I100

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) – A man is accused of inappropriately grabbing a young girl in a local Walmart.

West Mifflin police detained 71-year-old Roger Nigriss in the store shortly after the alleged incident on Sunday afternoon. He was taken to the West Mifflin Police Department, and he was charged with unlawful contact with a minor and indecent assault.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

According to the criminal complaint, the girl was shopping with her mother when Nigriss walked by the two in the bread aisle while going in opposite directions. Detectives said that’s when he allegedly grabbed the girl’s bottom.

Detectives were told that he remained in the vicinity of the mom and daughter for 20 minutes.

The details of this alleged incident were unsettling to some people who were shopping at the same Walmart on Monday.

“That’s not OK anywhere you go, it’s not OK for anybody to do that to a small child. I’m happy that he was arrested and that action was taken, because I personally work with small children and that’s never OK,” said Katelyn Plummer.

“I think stuff like that happens at a lot of places, unfortunately, so I think it’s good that they at least are investigating it. You can’t doubt children, you have to protect them,” said Trisha Thompson.

Nigriss was interviewed by detectives. According to the criminal complaint, he first told them that he did not recall having physical contact with the child. Then as the interview went on, he allegedly became defensive and said he did not grab her.

Nigriss posted bail. He is scheduled to be in court for a preliminary hearing on March 10.

