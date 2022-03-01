ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Fort Wayne resident shares European travel experience amid Russian invasion

By Nathan Gidley
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne resident has returned to the United States after spending the past week in Europe. The conflict between Russia and Ukraine impacted her flight plans and perspective on the conflict itself.

Russia-Ukraine: What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine

Patti Hays spent a week visiting her family in Portugal. While she was there, Russia invaded Ukraine. Before departing with her husband, she witnessed rallies of support for Ukraine.

They left from Portugal early Sunday morning and arrived in Munich, Germany, to board a connecting flight to Chicago, however, they became stuck in Munich until early Monday. Their flight was delayed and they were unable to get a hotel near the airport because of Ukrainian refugees occupying all of the nearby hotels.

While they were there, they spoke with several Germans at the airport. Hays says she saw a lot of good in people, as many were listening and helping one another. It was also difficult to listen to the pain and uncertainty of others.

Hays reports her son-in-law runs an IT company that contracts ten employees in Ukraine. Most of those employees cannot leave because of the country requiring males of a certain age to stay. Some of his employees have reported to fight. Those who have stayed to work have no direction. Their days can be interrupted by bombing and their families do not want to leave. Hays says her daughter lives in Slovenia and constantly has to have an evacuation plan ready to be put into action.

Ultimately, the experience has been eye-opening. Hays and her husband returned Fort Wayne Monday night. Hays says “It does put things into perspective and a greater sense of that global presence, that uncertainty in Ukraine is panicking Europe, and by being there I think it drove home that point all the more.”

Hays’ son-in-law has started a fundraiser to support those called to fight for Ukraine. This helps fund medical kits. Click here to donate.

