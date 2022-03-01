Prep roundup: Honaker wins it for Ohatchee in 11th inning

It took 11 innings, but Brent Honaker’s game-winning single behind Devin Howell's double gave Ohatchee’s baseball team a 6-5 win over Munford on Monday.

Honaker finished the marathon contest 4-for-5 with two doubles.

Howell got the win on the mound, allowing two hits over two innings pitched. He struck out one.

Ohatchee’s other top performers:

—Carson Tittle, 3-for-4, one RBI

—Justin Powell, 2-for-4, one RBI

Softball

Pleasant Valley 7, Jacksonville 6: Pleasant Valley scored a run in the fourth inning and three in the fifth to take a 7-4 lead and held off Jacksonville’s rally.

Top performers for Pleasant Valley (3-4):

—Macey Roper, 1-for-5, two runs, RBI

—Lily Henry, 4-for-4, two runs, three RBIs

—Madyson Cromer, 2-for-4, double, run

—Kaydence Griffin, 1-for-4, double, run, RBI

—Haylie Lee, 1-for-4, double, two RBIs

Jacksonville’s top performers:

—Lacey Barnes, 1-for-4, triple, run

—Je’Henna Engram, 1-for-3, run, two RBIs

—Kaitlyn Hamm, 1-for-3, run

—Libby Strain, 2-for-4, double, two RBIs

Ohatchee 11, Saks 0: Kylee Barnes pitched a three-hitter with four strikeouts over five innings as the Indians rolled to victory. She also doubled and scored a run.

Ohatchee’s other top performers:

—Ellie Carden, 1-for-2, two runs

—Savannah Reaves, 1-for-4, double, run, two RBIs

—Hannah Fitch, 2-for-4, triple, double, run, three RBIs

—Mackenzie Luna, 2-for-3, home run, double, three runs, RBI

—Brylie Myer, 2-for-3, run, RBI

Weaver 13, Gadsden City 3: Alana Cooper finished with four runs and four RBIs to lead the Bearcats, who pounded out 14 hits.

Weaver’s other top performers:

—Peyton Marvasty, 2-for-4, double, run, RBI

—Tiana Lawrence, 2-for-4, double, RBI

—Madison Atchley, 2-for-4, two runs

—Taylor Lawrence, 1-for-4, two runs

—Kinlee Fulmer, 1-for-4, run, RBI; pitched six innings, allowing five hits, three earned runs and two walks with three strikeouts

—Jadyn Smith, 2-for-3, double, two runs

—Sydney Bitzer, 1-for-4, triple, run, three RBIs