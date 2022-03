It looks like Friday will be the big day. Samaritan House of Talladega has scheduled its move from its current location in the old Chapell’s Store building on Allison Mill Road to the old Fishers of Men Christian Bookstore building on North Street for Friday, and they are in need of volunteers, particularly volunteers who own trucks or trailers and who can help load and unload same.

TALLADEGA, AL ・ 1 HOUR AGO