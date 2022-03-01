Highland Park basketball looks to carry on tradition with postseason run

TOPEKA (KSNT)- Highland Park basketball has a rich history of postseason success.

The Runnin’ Scots are looking to keep the tradition going this March with a group that can do a little bit (or a lot) of everything.

“We got a group of guys that just band together and they want to keep this thing going as long as we can,” head coach Mike Williams said.

The Scots can take down opponents in a number of ways and with a number of guys. They’re led into battle by their ‘Big 3’ of Tre Richardson, Ketraleus ‘Bo’ Aldridge and Juan’Tario ‘Scrappy’ Roberts.

Fans who attend a Highland Park basketball game are nearly guaranteed to see a three-pointer from Roberts, a big-time slam from Aldridge and a sweet pass paired with incredible defense from Richardson.

“We think we’re the best team, in our head we know we’re the best team, so we’re just going to come in here and get a win, get a win, get a win, get a win, go to state and win state,” Roberts, a senior leader on the team, said.

This team is well aware that playing at HP means a certain standard is required. That standard in the past has been the state tournament.

“Win each game. Take it game by game, start tomorrow,” Richardson said.

The Scots host St. Thomas Aquinas in their first sub-state game on Tuesday, March 1.

Coach Williams said the group is thinking about more than just themselves.

“When you put on that red and green it’s not just about the ‘who’ right now, but it’s more so about the ‘who’ that came in front of you and the ‘who’ that created where we’re at right now,” Williams said. “We didn’t put those trophies in the case but we want to pay respect to those who put the trophies in the case and do our part to put trophies in the case as well.”

Roberts is one of only three seniors for Highland Park this season. There’s reason to believe the Runnin’ Scots dominance is not likely to change anytime soon.

“We plan to win state this year and then come back and do it again,” junior forward Bo Alrdidge said.

