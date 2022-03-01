ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

KSHSAA playoff basketball: Monday Feb. 28

By Alec Ausmus
KSN News
KSN News
 7 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – High school playoff basketball is underway in Kansas, several sub-state games tipped off Monday night.

Here are some scores and highlights from around the state.

Boys Basketball:

Haven 45, Wichita Trinity 41 Final

Wichita Collegiate 75, Douglass 28 Final

Cheney 77, Nickerson 39 Final

Hesston 90, Halstead 27 Final

Girls Basketball:

Garden Plain 43, Wichita Independent 15 Final

Leon-Bluestem 38, Belle Plaine, 35 Final

Howard-West Elk 50, Conway Springs 42 Final

Sedan 44, Dexter/Cedar Vale 21 Final

For more scores from around the state, click here.

WICHITA, KS
