(utsports.com) Due to construction in Neyland Stadium and scheduling conflicts with other venues, the traditional Orange & White Game will not be played this spring. However, Volunteer Village at Humanities Plaza will welcome fans and feature two big screens that will carry football’s 1 p.m. scrimmage on Saturday, April 9. In addition to live interviews with head coach Josh Heupel, VFLs and other guests on the screen, Volunteer Village will showcase food trucks, music and activities for all ages from noon-3 p.m. Saturday.

