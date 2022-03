SpaceX boss Elon Musk mocked Russia as the country said it would stop providing rocket engines to the United States in retaliation to sanctions placed on it for invading Ukraine.The boss of state space agency, Dmitry Rogozin, was ridiculed by Mr Musk after suggesting that the US would have to go into orbit on “their broomsticks.”“American broomsticks,” taunted Mr Musk on Twitter as he posted a video of SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket launching another 47 Starlink satellite into orbit.Mr Musk appears to have riled the Russian government after activating the SpaceX satellite-internet system over Ukraine in response to a...

