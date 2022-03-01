Coffee with the Mayor and City Manager

Tuesday evening, Statesboro Mayor Jonathan McCollar presented his “State of the City” address in the auditorium of Statesboro High School. Following a welcome by Statesboro City Manager Charles Penny, Rev. Taylor LG Hartman of First Presbyterian Church delivered an invocation and students from Statesboro High’s JROTC program presented the flags. Led by instructor 1SG David Redwine, the students included CPT Grayson Akins, CPT Perry Hattaway, 1LT Nick Nettles, and 1LT Phat Pham. SHS Chorus members Katherine Griffis, TaShonna Curry, and Chance Holman delivered a rendition of the National Anthem, under the direction of Sergio Arreguin.
