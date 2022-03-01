Coffee with the Mayor and City Manager

Current city manager Rob Drake will pass a decade in the position this month, and plans to retire in June. Cornelius is hiring. The city council met Tuesday, Feb. 22, to talk about priorities for the next city manager, the chief administrator tasked with overseeing city projects. This month current city manager Rob Drake passed a decade in the position. In January, he told the council he plans to retire at the end of June. Councilor Angeles Godinez-Valencia expressed preference for a candidate with Spanish proficiency. "For me, it should at least be preferred. Our population is 53% Latino,...

CORNELIUS, OR ・ 13 DAYS AGO