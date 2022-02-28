ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girls basketball: Livingston Manor takes first lead in overtime, beats Eldred for Class D title

By Ken McMillan, Times Herald-Record
LOCH SHELDRAKE – Kristina Davis was at a loss for words to describe the favorite moment of her senior year.

Livingston Manor never led through 32 minutes of regulation action in the Section 9 Class D finals matchup with Eldred on Monday night but the Wildcats forced overtime with Alyssa Peck’s fast-break transition basket – her only one of the game – with 42 seconds to play.

Hailey Wolcott used a pretty pivot move to knock down a short jump shot to stake the Wildcats to their first lead barely a minute into overtime in the game played at SUNY Sullivan. Then as Eldred brought the ball back up Davis swooped in to make a steal at half-court and turned it into a fast-break lay-up.

“I knew they were going to pass the ball so I slapped it and then I went as hard as I could,’’ said Davis, who had 16 points. “I gave my all and it went in. You got to slow down at the lay-up part and then you got it.''

It proved to be the winning points as Livingston Manor capped a 33-32 victory that should be remembered for the exciting finish but forgotten for the 63 total turnovers and cold shooting – neither team reached 26 percent from the field.

But that was all lost in the excitement of postgame as Manor claimed its third sectional title in a row (not including the lost 2021 COVID season) and eighth overall.

“It feels amazing, honestly,’’ Davis said. “It's like you know that you could do it and if you put your trust in the team you know that you can win and that’s what counts.’’

Asked if she was worried that her team might never get over the top, Manor coach Maggi Fitzpatrick replied with a laugh. “Yeah, basically the whole game.’’

Davis said the key to getting steals is reading the body position of the ball handler.

“Once you see the hips turn you know they are going to pass it and you can anticipate the pass and you got it,’’ she said, clutching tight the Class D championship plaque.

Turning point

Eldred held a slim 21-17 lead at halftime and missed its first three shots of the third quarter, perhaps a sign of what was to come. The Yellow Jackets hit only five of 31 shot attempts after the break and all nine attempts beyond the 3-point arc.

Player of game

Davis won the bigs matchup with Eldred’s Lily Gonzalez, who scored 18 in a valiant losing effort. Davis proved a tough asset on the boards as well as forcing numerous Eldred turnovers. Davis hit two clutch shots in the third quarter, pulled Manor into a 25-25 draw early in the fourth and scored the winning bucket in OT.

Quotable

“Basically, it was now or never. You get the ball now or you go home. It was really just kind of lighting that fire and remembering this could be it. They didn't want it to be over.’’ – Livingston Manor coach Maggi Fitzpatrick, whose team battled back from a 14-2 deficit in the first quarter.

By the numbers

Livingston Manor (8-10) – The Wildcats got eight points from Wolratt and seven from Maggi Ross. Manor had 27 turnovers and shot 12-for-56.

Eldred (4-10) – Dana Donnelly scored six points. Fitzpatrick said it was key to shut down Jada Reed, holding her to seven missed shots and just one free throw in overtime. The Yellow Jackets shot 13-for-51 and turned the ball over 36 times. Credit to the Yellow Jackets, whose head coach Chris Gonzalez – Lily’s 44-year-old father – died on the eve of the season. Eldred regrouped and went on to win the OCIAA Division VI title. Eldred was seeking its 11th sectional title.

Livingston Manor needed to sweep Chapel Field twice in the final week of the season just to get into sectionals. The Wildcats did just that and then beat an Eldred team that had pulled out a pair of three-point wins in the opening week of February. Manor advances to the first round of state tournament play on Monday, taking on the Suffolk County (Section 11) champs at 5 p.m. at Kings Park High School.

kmcmillan@th-record.com

Twitter: @KenMcMillanTHR

