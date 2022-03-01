ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pressure mounts for language services at New Mexico agencies

By MORGAN LEE
New Haven Register
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico welfare agencies are coming under new pressure from a federal judge and state lawmakers to expand translation and oral interpretation services to minority households that don't speak English or Spanish. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed legislation Tuesday requiring that major state...

