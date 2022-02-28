Man in Critical Condition After Being Struck by Train at Steinway Street Station

By: KDKA-TV News Staff CORAOPOLIS (KDKA) — A man is fighting for his life after he was shot in the head in Coraopolis. According to the Allegheny County Police Department, he was found in an apartment around 4:45 a.m. on the 900 block of 6th Avenue. He is currently in critical condition. Police learned that 32-year-old Curtis Tucker of Coraopolis was the person responsible for the shooting and he was arrested. Photo Credit: Allegheny County He is facing charges of criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, burglary, recklessly endangering another person, and firearm violations. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

CORAOPOLIS, PA ・ 6 DAYS AGO