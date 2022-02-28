ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Man in Critical Condition After Being Struck by Train at Steinway Street Station

jacksonheightspost.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man was struck by a M train in Astoria Monday and is in critical condition, according to police. The victim was hit at around 3:15 p.m. at the Steinway Street station by...

jacksonheightspost.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Man In Critical Condition After Being Shot In The Head, Suspect In Custody

By: KDKA-TV News Staff CORAOPOLIS (KDKA) — A man is fighting for his life after he was shot in the head in Coraopolis. According to the Allegheny County Police Department, he was found in an apartment around 4:45 a.m. on the 900 block of 6th Avenue. He is currently in critical condition. Police learned that 32-year-old Curtis Tucker of Coraopolis was the person responsible for the shooting and he was arrested. Photo Credit: Allegheny County He is facing charges of criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, burglary, recklessly endangering another person, and firearm violations. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
CORAOPOLIS, PA
Canyon News

A Man, 28, Is Dead After Being Struck By A Trailer

NORTH HOLLYWOOD – Monday, February 28 at around 3:40 p.m, California Highway Patrol was notified that a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle at Riverside Drive and Camarillo Street. The Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics responded to the incident, and worked to release the pedestrian trapped under a 25 foot long trailer, LAFD reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Trains#Accident#Elmhurst Hospital#Nyct Subway
The Independent

Body parts of missing woman found in bags at country park after man charged with murder

The body parts of a missing woman have been found inside bags at a country park three months after she disappeared.Detectives launched a murder enquiry after Ilona Golabek, 27, vanished from her home in Boston, Lincolnshire, on 9 November.Kamil Ranoszek, 40, was arrested two weeks later and charged with murder. He is currently awaiting trial at Lincoln Crown Court.Lincolnshire Police have now revealed suspected human remains were discovered at Witham Way Country Park in the town on 19 February.Officers attended and recovered bones which were later confirmed to be human while specialist teams found other body parts in three other...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
MTA
KVIA

Woman killed after being struck by train in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a train early Tuesday morning. It happened before 4 a.m. north of the Amador Avenue north of the railroad tracks. Police tell ABC-7 the victim was a woman in her 40s....
LAS CRUCES, NM
KBTX.com

Man injured after being struck by canoe on Texas Avenue

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police say a pedestrian was injured Sunday afternoon in a very unusual accident. Police say around noon, a truck was northbound on Texas Avenue near the HEB store with a large canoe strapped on top of it. A pedestrian was crossing Texas Avenue...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
FOX8 News

Motorcyclist in critical condition after collision with Buick at US 29, Mendenhall Street in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a crash in Thomasville, according to police. At 6:44 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on Mendenhall Street and U.S. 29 north. Police say a 37-year-old Thomasville man was riding a 2007 Honda motorcycle north on Mendenhall Street while a […]
THOMASVILLE, NC
The Independent

Pensioner killed after being blown off feet as helicopter landed at hospital

An 87-year-old woman has died after being blown over as a helicopter landed at a hospital.Another woman, aged in her 80s, is in hospital with a broken pelvis after her car door was blown shut in the incident, Devon and Cornwall Police said.The force said a coastguard helicopter carrying a casualty from an earlier separate incident on Friday was landing at the helipad at Derriford Hospital, Plymouth, at around 11.20am.Police said it is believed the “down draft” caused the 87-year-old, from the Plymouth area, to be blown over as she walked on a nearby footpath. It also blew the door...
ACCIDENTS
Idaho State Journal

Pedestrian dies after being struck by car on busy Pocatello street

POCATELLO — An adult male pedestrian is dead after being struck by a car on a busy Pocatello street. The incident happened around 10:40 p.m. Friday on the 1200 block of Yellowstone Avenue near Club 91. The adult male pedestrian died at the scene and the driver who struck him stopped and waited for police to arrive after the collision. Police have shut down Yellowstone Avenue until further notice as they investigate the incident. It's unclear if police have identified the pedestrian. Stay with idahostatejournal.com for updates on this story.
POCATELLO, ID
WSVN-TV

Woman critical after being struck by trolley near downtown Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a woman to the hospital after, police said, she was hit by a trolley north of downtown Miami. According to City of Miami Police, the victim, who is in her 60s, was struck along Northeast 15th Street, between Biscayne Boulevard and North Bayshore Drive, late Friday afternoon.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy