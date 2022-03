The New York Knicks boarded a flight to Sacramento late Sunday night after snapping a seven-game losing streak with a 116-93 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. The Knicks will face the Kings on the second night of a back-to-back Monday at Golden 1 Center. The Knicks will be playing their third game in four nights as part of a long and difficult seven-game road trip that has taken them to Philadelphia, Phoenix, Los Angeles and Sacramento with remaining stops in Dallas, Memphis and Brooklyn.

