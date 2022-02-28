ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK chart: Elden Ring chimes in at no.1, boasting impressive sales

By Matt Gander
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week there really is one ring to rule them all – Bandai-Namco’s Elden Ring is the UK’s no.1, and all signs point to it being the fastest selling FromSoftware title ever. Indeed, it seems the onslaught of 10/10 review scores – leading it to become...

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Elden Ring's launch is bigger than Assassin's Creed Valhalla or Cyberpunk 2077 in the UK

The days of FromSoftware shepherding in cult-classic are long over if Elden Ring’s UK sales numbers are any indication. GSD digital and physical sales data published on GamesIndustry.biz states that Elden Ring is the biggest non-FIFA or Call of Duty title since 2018’s Red Dead Redemption 2. Similarly, Elden Ring is seeing better first-week sales than Assassin’s Creed Valhalla or Cyberpunk 2077 did within similar time frames. Perhaps most surprising of all is that FromSoftware’s latest sold more than twice as much as Horizon Forbidden West, which came out only a week prior.
SlashGear

Elden Ring First Impressions From A Dark Souls Noob

After what feels like decades of waiting – surely thanks in large part to the pandemic eating two years – "Elden Ring" is finally here. Even for someone who isn't a huge "Dark Souls" fan, it feels a bit surreal to be on the precipice of a game release this big. Major game releases will always get players excited, but a few times each decade, we get those truly major releases – games that are talked about on every corner of the internet and seem to be highly anticipated by just about everybody. "Elden Ring" is one of those games.
ClutchPoints

Elden Ring Review Scores: Is Elden Ring Worth It?

The review embargo for Elden Ring is finally up, and now we’re seeing Elden Ring Review and Review Scores coming out. Is Elden Ring worth it? We find out in our Elden Ring review roundup here. As of writing this article, we are still roughly 24 hours removed from the game’s public release. However, those who pre-ordered the Steam version can start pre-loading the game now. If there’s going to be just one key takeaway from this article, it’s that your pre-order is safe. Elden Ring is the quintessential Souls-like game, implementing open-world in the best way possible. But if you’re still unconvinced, you can check out the Elden Ring review articles we’ll quote below. Visit their websites, too, to get a fuller picture.
Digital Trends

Elden Ring sales data highlights its mind-boggling success

FromSoftware’s latest game, Elden Ring, has set records in the U.K. with a massively successful launch according to gamesindustry.biz. While only U.K. data is available so far, it sets the stage for a potentially record-breaking release. According to data given to the outlet by game sales data, or GSD,...
aiptcomics

‘Elden Ring’ impressions: From Software’s crowning achievement

Elden Ring has been just over a week now and, after putting in around 30 hours, I have to say – all those reviews piling praise upon it pre-release? Yeah, they were onto something. I’m absolutely loving the game, and am excited to sink another 30 hours (and then some!) in over the coming weeks. Here are some of my impressions of the game so far:
ComicBook

Elden Ring Sales Are Much Higher Than Anticipated

Elden Ring has already been getting praised endlessly by both fans and critics alike since launching last week, but it looks like the latest action game from developer FromSoftware is already setting some extremely impressive sales records as well. Over the past decade, FromSoftware has continued to gain more notoriety with its Soulslike titles, with each new release being a bit bigger than the last. Now, not only has Elden Ring seemingly become FromSoftware's largest launch so far in terms of sales, but it seems to be lapping a multitude of other high-profile games.
Digital Trends

Demon’s Souls, the godfather of Elden Ring, is on sale today

Since its launch, Elden Ring has seen some mind-boggling success and is one of the biggest game launches in a while. In fact, even Digital Trends has jumped on the hype train with our beginners guide for Elden Ring and our favorite settings for squeezing out the best Elden Ring performance. If you’re new to developer FromSoftware’s Souls games and want to experience where the whole thing started, then grab Demon’s Souls, the namesake and originator of the entire series of games, including Dark Souls. The recent remake for the PlayStation 5 can be had for a discounted price at Amazon at just $47, a $23 discount on the normal $70 price and one of the better PS5 game deals you’re going to come across today.
