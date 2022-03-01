ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exciting start to girls state basketball

By Keith Murphy
WHO 13
WHO 13
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D0ij9_0eRxw4BM00

Highlights and interviews from the class 5A quarterfinals.

Class 5A First Round
10:00 a.m. – #1 Johnston 47. #8 Dowling Catholic 38

11:45 a.m. – #4 Pleasant Valley 52 vs. #5 Iowa City High 47

1:30 p.m. – #7 West Des Moines Valley 49, #2 Des Moines Roosevelt 44

3:15 p.m. – #6 Waterloo West 67, #3 Ankeny Centennial 59

Class 3A First Round

5:00 p.m. –  #1 Unity Christian 40,  #8 Davenport Assumption 37

6:45 p.m. – #4 Estherville-Lincoln Central 49, #5 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 34

8:30 p.m. – #2 West Lyon 38 vs. #7 Roland-Story 23

Community Policy