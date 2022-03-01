Longhorns Fall To Baylor In Closing Erwin Center Act

AUSTIN -- After 45 years of action at the Erwin Center, The Texas Longhorns entered their final game at the historic venue looking to end the era on a good note.

Unfortunately for the Longhorns, that was unable to be, as the No. 3 ranked Baylor Bears used a late run to pull away from Chris Beard and his team 68-58.

After Texas had tied the game at 54 and seemingly taken momentum on with 6:23 to go in the game, the Bears seized control, going on a 7-0 run over the next three minutes of action.

The Longhorns were unable to recover from there, with Baylor moving on to 13-5 in Big 12 play with the win.

Texas would finish the game with three players in double figures, with Christian Bishop scoring 13 points, Marcus Carr adding 13 and Timmy Allen contributing 10 points

The Bears, on the other hand, came out with a balanced attack, with four players scoring 12 points or more, and Adam Flagler and James Akinjo each leading the way with 19 points.

As a team, the Longhorns would shoot just 39 percent from the floor and 4 of 23 (13.6 percent) from three, while the bears shot 40.7 percent from the floor and 40.9 percent from deep.

The Longhorns will wrap up the regular season on Saturday night when they head north to Lawrence to take Ochai Agbaji and the No. 6 Kansas Jayhawks at Allen Field House.

Texas took down the Jayhawks in their only other meeting of the season, winning 79-76 at the Erwin Center on February 7.

