Aaron Rodgers' decision on where he will play next season is still influx. However, according to a report, the Green Bay Packers made a quote: 'massive contract offer' to the back-to-back MVP. It went on to say that the Packers have not entertained trade offers but are expected to put a huge price tag on Rodgers if he decides he wants to play somewhere else. Emmanuel Acho explains why the Packers would make a 'massive mistake' re-signing Rodgers to a huge deal.

NFL ・ 18 HOURS AGO