Champaign, IL

Champaign teachers unite during school board meeting

 7 days ago

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign teachers came together in a show of unity Monday night to call on the school board to prioritize what their students need.

Dozens of teachers, substitutes, parents and even students told the board how hard their job has been. Teachers said how much anxiety their students have not knowing if a bus will be there to pick them up if the school day is longer.

And many mentioned collegues who are quitting.

“They hate the fact they are leaving a profession that they joined so they could contribute to their community in a positive way,” said one teacher. “But they are leaving because it is too stressful, and they so little respect as public school teachers.”

The board meeting met about several other topics, but is hoping to come to a conclusion soon.

