The University of Maine men’s hockey team played their last regular home game of the season over the weekend. On Friday night, the Black Bears fell to Boston University 5-1 and locked themselves into last place in the Hockey East standings after what was a forgettable regular season campaign. In the preseason polls for Hockey East, UMaine was picked to finish second to last, only ahead of Vermont. Well, the polls got the bottom two right, just in the wrong order.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO