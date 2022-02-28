ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Dying Light Now Playable on All Major PC Storefronts & OSes

By Robert N. Adams
techraptor.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlayers of the first Dying Light game can now play together on PC, regardless of their OS and whether they're using Steam, GOG, or the Epic Games Store. Techland has been hard at work with Dying Light 2, most recently with the release of some post-launch fixes and free DLC. That's...

techraptor.net

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Epic Games Store Makes One of Its Highest-Rated Games Free

The Epic Games Store has a new free game, and it's one of the digital PC storefront's highest-rated games. Unfortunately, if you're on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X or any other platform that isn't PC, you're not eligible for this free game. You have to be an Epic Games Store user on PC. That said, even if you don't currently own a PC that can play the free game, we recommend you create an account and claim the offer. Having an Epic Games Store account costs nothing, and you never know in the future when you will have a PC that can play games. And for what it's worth, just about any PC or laptop should be able to run the game with minimal problems as it's not very technically demanding.
VIDEO GAMES
Tom's Hardware

Rockstar Confirms GTA 6, Xbox Series X and PS5 GTA 5 Launch Revealed

To say that Grand Theft Auto is a cultural phenomenon may be the best way to describe the immensity of the franchise Rockstar Games has on its hands. And today, via a community update, Rockstar finally confirmed what many gamers have been anticipating for a long time: that Grand Theft Auto 6 is indeed in "active development." According to Rockstar, development on the game is "well underway." It may be hard to imagine, but it's been eight years since the previous entry's initial release.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Users Can Grab A Bunch New Free Games Right Now

Consider this your friendly reminder that the latest batch of free PlayStation games are available to download right this second. Late last month, Sony confirmed that PlayStation Plus subscribers would be able to download EA Sports UFC 4, Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure, and Planet Coaster: Console Edition as part of PS Plus' February 2022 lineup.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

The Steam Deck is already the emulation system of my dreams

Don't tell my boss, but a PlayStation 2 JRPG almost derailed my Steam Deck review. I was prepared to put in some long gaming hours to write about gaming on the Deck, but I wasn't prepared for 15-year-old games to keep distracting me away from my Steam library. I had to tear myself away to play other games on the Steam Deck, and every time I returned to Persona 3 I got a new jolt of excitement because it just worked so damn well.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dying Light#Pc Games#Epic Games Store#Free Games#Video Game#Os#Techland#Dlc#Epic Online Services#Techraptor
Tom's Hardware

Valve's Steam Deck Verifier Tool Checks Your Games Catalog

Prospective Steam Deck owners close to exploding with anticipation over their shiny new handheld’s imminent delivery can now increase their levels of tumult and titillation with a new online Steam tool that checks your existing game library for compatibility. The tool is very simple to use. Just point your...
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

Chorus demo now available on Xbox, PlayStation and PC

Epic Games has released a new playable demo for the Chorus game which is available to purchase on PC, PlayStation and Xbox platforms and was officially launched last year. If you have not yet experienced the Chorus game created by developer Deep Silver Fishlabs a demo has now been made available on PC, Xbox and PlayStation. Enabling you to test your piloting skills and receive a taste of the “fluid and fast-paced space combat” before parting with your hardened cash.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
pocketnow.com

Valve’s Steam Deck is now available for purchase

It is finally here. Valve has officially launched the Steam Valve, and it is available for purchase by those who managed to reserve this new gaming console. The company started sending emails to those select few to provide ordering details. Valve’s Steam Deck is already available for purchase. So this...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Dying Light 2 Update Fixes a Major Bug

Following its release at the start of this month, developer Techland has today pushed out a new update for its open-world action game Dying Light 2. This update, which is currently only available to those on the PC platform, has notably fixed a pretty major bug that some players have been experiencing with the game in recent weeks. In addition, it adds an all-new feature to the title that should help prevent players from ever getting stuck during the main story.
VIDEO GAMES
Engadget

Guerrilla Games explains why 'Horizon Forbidden West' works well on the PS4

Guerrilla Games set itself up with an unusual challenge when developing Horizon Forbidden West, which comes out on Friday, February 18th. According to the game’s director and technical director, Guerrilla was well aware of the PS5 and much of its capabilities when it started working on Forbidden West in 2018. But, the company also planned to make the game work on the PS4, a console that turns nine years old this fall.
VIDEO GAMES
Apple Insider

'Pokemon Trading Card Game Live' launching in beta on Feb. 22

The Pokemon Company has announced that a limited beta of "Pokemon Trading Card Game Live" will launch on iOS, macOS, and other platforms later in February ahead of an official debut. "Pokemon TCG Live" was first announced back in September 2021, but a release was delayed until 2022. The game...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Bungie will ban Destiny 2 players trying to bypass Steam Deck incompatibility

Destiny 2 is not supported on the Steam Deck and anyone trying to bypass the rules will be met with a swift game ban, developer Bungie has said. Eep. According to help and troubleshooting information on the Bungie website, "Destiny 2 is not supported for play on the Steam Deck or on any system utilizing Steam Play's Proton unless Windows is installed and running.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Games With Gold Free Games for March 2022 Revealed

The list of new free games coming to Xbox's Games With Gold program for March 2022 have been revealed. Each month, Xbox makes four new games available for no cost whatsoever to those who are Xbox Live Gold members. And while these free offerings often pale in comparison to the titles that come to Xbox Game Pass, it looks like Games With Gold could be a bit better than normal in the coming month.
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

Playing Destiny 2 on the Steam Deck could get you banned

Bungie has issued a stern warning to Destiny 2 players planning to jump in on the Steam Deck. Bungie shared the warning on its official website. Based on the warning, it appears playing Destiny 2 on the Steam Deck could lead to a game ban. Bungie warns against playing Destiny...
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

PlayStation Plus Free Games For March 2022 Release Date, Titles & Teasers: Ark: Survival Evolved, Ghostrunner, Team Sonic Racing And More

Here are the confirmed PlayStation Plus Free Games for March 2022. Sony has officially revealed the new lineup of free games that would come to PlayStation Plus in March 2022. The company’s official announcement came just days after a leak revealed two of the three suspected free games to be made available in the subscription service next month.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Horizon Forbidden West 1.06 Full Patch Notes Revealed

We've compiled the full patch notes for Horizon Forbidden West Vr. 1.06 straight from Guerrilla Games. A new post on the official Horizon subreddit by Guerrilla Games has revealed the details surrounding the next patch for Horizon Forbidden West—the sequel title to Horizon Zero Dawn. Below, we've broken down the notes according to Guerrila's information and lifted all important details for reader convenience.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Life is Strange developer plans to release six games by end of 2025

Life is Strange developer Dontnod has revealed ambitious plans to release several games across the next few years - though it hasn’t said what any of them are. The Parisian company, which recently opened a subsidiary studio in Montreal, has six in-house projects on the go. They’re all expected to launch between 2022 and 2025. Announcing the news in a business review, Dontnod emphasised a commitment to its two great successes: Life is Strange and Vampyr.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy