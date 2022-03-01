ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Hollywood studios pause releases in Russia

By Mike Bedigan
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jEkMA_0eRxtQEe00

Several major Hollywood entertainment companies say they are pausing the release of films in Russia in response to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Warner Bros , Sony Pictures and The Walt Disney Company all announced the decisions on Monday evening as Russian military forces continued their attacks on Ukrainian cities.

Violence continues to rage across the region, with thousands of citizens forced to flee their homes across the country’s borders.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tm2T2_0eRxtQEe00

Warner Bros said it was pausing the release of it’s highly anticipated superhero blockbuster The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz.

“In light of the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, WarnerMedia is pausing the release of its feature film The Batman in Russia,” a spokesperson said.

“We will continue to monitor the situation as it evolves. We hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to this tragedy.”

Sony Pictures also announced the postponement of its films in Russia including vampire-superhero flick, Morbius.

“Given the ongoing military action in Ukraine and the resulting uncertainty and humanitarian crisis unfolding in that region, we will be pausing our planned theatrical releases in Russia, including the upcoming release of Morbius,” an SPE spokesperson said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all those who have been impacted and hope this crisis will be resolved quickly.”

The film’s star Jared Leto previously urged his family and friends caught up in the “devastating” conflict to stay “as safe as you can”.

“Sending thoughts to you and your loved ones during this chaotic and disruptive time,” he tweeted.

As the fighting continues, thousands of Ukrainian citizens have been forced to flee their homes across the country’s borders.

As well as pausing the release of its films, Disney said it would work with its NGO partners to provide “urgent aide and other humanitarian assistance” to refugees.

“Given the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the tragic humanitarian crisis, we are pausing the theatrical release of films in Russia, including the upcoming Turning Red from Pixar,” a statement posted online by the company said.

“We will make future business decisions based on the evolving situation.

“In the meantime, given the scale of the emerging refugee crisis, we are working with our NGO partners to provide urgent aide and other humanitarian assistance to refugees.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Putin’s Hollywood pals – the stars who snuggled up to the Russian dictator

From Leonardo DiCaprio to Steven Seagal, Tinseltown’s biggest names were once happy to hang out with the invading president. Are they all now cringing? Not entirely. It was one of those surreal moments when light entertainment mugs history. Vladimir Putin crooned the song Blueberry Hill at a children’s charity benefit in St Petersburg in 2010, as a crowd of celebrities – including Sharon Stone, Kevin Costner, Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn, Gérard Depardieu, Vincent Cassel and Monica Bellucci – clapped along like they were in kindergarten. When the politician reeled off the opening line – “I found my thrill” – thoughts of the Georgian invasion or the poisoning of Alexander Litvinenko didn’t seem to be urgently popping into anyone’s head. Knowing what we know now, the spectacle plays more like Dr Evil’s rendition of Just the Two of Us – but far less funny. In 2022, after Putin’s ruthless assault on Ukraine, the guests present that day must feel very naive, perhaps even ashamed – but they are not the only western celebs who cosied up to Putin. In defence of this bunch, they had been booked to appear by Samuel Aroutiounian, a New Yorker who specialised in bringing Hollywood talent to Russia and later said that he had been unaware Putin would be appearing.
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

What does the Z mean on Russian tanks? The mysterious symbol explained

Mysterious symbols were painted on tanks ahead of Russia's attack on Ukraine – sparking several chilling theories as to why they are there.Experts have suggested that such markings are generally painted on vehicles before combat to avoid the opposition imitating the symbols. There have since been variations of the symbols, with 'Z' inside a triangle.Professor Michael Clarke, former director of the defence think tank RUSI, told the outlet: "Often these symbols will be location based - they will be communicating where a unit is heading. If they were only to mark the vehicles as being Russian, you could just use...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zoe Kravitz
Person
Jared Leto
Person
Robert Pattinson
Deadline

Major European Distributors BBC Studios, ITV Studios and All3Media International Pause Trade With Russia

Click here to read the full article. Major European distributors BBC Studios, All3Media and ITV Studios have put trade with Russia on pause in light of the escalating situation in Ukraine. A BBC spokesperson said in the last few minutes that the BBC’s executive team had met today and “decided to stop all content licensing to Russian customers.” Elsewhere, a spokeswoman for All3Media told Deadline the outfit has “halted its business negotiations with Russian broadcasting clients” and an ITV Studios spokesman confirmed it has “stopped new sales to Russian clients as we do not believe it is appropriate to be doing business...
BUSINESS
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warner Bros#Sony Pictures#The Walt Disney Company#Russian#Ukrainian#Warnermedia#Spe
Daily Mail

Bill Gates demands 'EVERY' country in the world to take the 'Aussie response' to pandemics as he becomes the focus of Covid conspiracy theories

Australia's response to the Covid-19 pandemic has been hailed as 'gold standard' by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. The US billionaire who has dedicated billions of dollars to vaccine research, has been warning for months of a new pandemic looming on the horizon. He warned the annual Munich Security Conference last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Pixar
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Even Putin's generals looked stunned: Military chiefs are caught in the headlights as Vlad orders his nuclear deterrent forces to go on 'alert' with a decree that shocked the world

Vladimir Putin's closest advisers appeared perturbed when he dropped his bombshell about readying nuclear weapons yesterday. The expressions of army general Valery Gerasimov and defence minister Sergey Shoygu were caught on camera as the Russian president put his atomic arsenal on stand-by. A senior US defence official said last night...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

535K+
Followers
181K+
Post
250M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy