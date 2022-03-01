ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Layer 2 address activity slows, but Arbitrum bucks the trend

By Cointelegraph Team
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLayer two activity is cooling for most networks, but Arbitrum has seen an increase in TVL and active addresses recently. On-chain activity for the leading Layer 2 networks has been declining recently, however, the Arbitrum platform is bucking the trend according to recent findings. Blockchain analytics firm Nansen has...

