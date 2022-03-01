Work progresses on US 701 bridge project

The photos above and below show crews with contractor Smith-Rowe LLC of Mount Airy at work this past week building a bridge on U.S. 701 to span the Cape Fear River in Elizabethtown. The $23.3 million project is expected to be completed in May 2024. Courtesy photos | N.C. Department of Transportation

ELIZABETHTOWN — Work on the new $23.3 million U.S. 701 bridge over the Cape Fear River entered a new phase this past week.

The contractor, Smith-Rowe LLC of Mount Airy, began the construction of the last of eight “end bent,” or concrete piles, that will be used to support the new bridge, according to information from the N.C. Department of Transportation. Concrete piles are pillars that are driven into the ground and stick straight up.

“This final end bent will complete the foundation for the new, four-lane bridge,” said Andrew Barksdale, an NCDOT spokesperson.

The contractor also has begun constructing sheet piles that will be 60 feet long and driven into the south bank of the river to stabilize the bank, according to NCDOT.

Then, in April or May, a “massive” crane will be assembled to set concrete reinforced girders on top of the piles, according to Barksdale.

“Then, still later, we’ll build the deck, or driving surface, over the girders,” he said.

With a projected completion date of May 2024, the contractor still is more than a year from completing the phased construction project, according to NCDOT. Construction plans call for eventually shifting traffic from its current two-lane/one way in each direction pattern onto a portion of the new bridge.

“We’ll then demolish the existing bridge, and continue building out the remaining portions of the new bridge with traffic using about half of it,” Barksdale said.

The plan is to replace the northbound and southbound bridges with a single, four-lane structure over the Cape Fear. The project was necessitated because of damage caused in 2018 by Hurricane Florence floodwaters.

The northbound bridge — the one that that failed — was built in 1984. It functioned on a dent-and-column foundation system, with tiles being about 40 to 45 foot long. The new one is built upon a drill shaft system — a 72-inch shaft in the ground out about 130 foot long.

The southbound bridge, the oldest of the existing structures, was built in 1956.

Work first got underway on the U.S 701 bridge in November 2019, when the state shut down the northbound bridge and realized the slope failure had occurred. A shelf of material shifted and caused the pier on the northern bridge to become unstable and not completely vertical.