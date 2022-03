Almost 6,300 barrels of oil spilled out during a recent pipeline rupture in Ecuador, polluting multiple acres of a protected Amazonian rainforest area. According to a source, on January 28th, a pipeline that belonged to OCP Ecuador suffered a crack following rockfall and heavy rain. The crack resulted in a toxic oil spill that authorities have claimed is impacting protected areas. The firm OCP, the company that owns the conduit, said it had “collected and reinjected 5,300 barrels of crude into the system” since the accident on Friday when heavy rains caused a boulder to fall on the pipeline in a mountainous region.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 14 DAYS AGO