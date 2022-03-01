ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hannity Calls for Putin to Be Removed by 'Whatever Means Necessary'

By Aila Slisco
Newsweek
Newsweek
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Hannity blasted Putin as a "murdering thug" with "maniacal territorial ambitions" before suggesting that members of the Russian military "take him...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 67

Fred P
7d ago

But Putin is a good guy, according to your buddy Trump, what happened, Sean?

Reply(8)
20
blue sky ?
7d ago

ok 🤡🤡 everyone with a brain knows.. Trump and Russia was a lie....it's all Biden and his family...but you losers can keep it believing if it makes you feel better...now here's your 🍼 go back to your basement now..

Reply(16)
8
Raoul
7d ago

I am sure that was a humbling experience for him to do. Now admit that your co heart Tucker is wrong!

Reply(1)
7
HuffingtonPost

Stephen Colbert Shreds Tucker Carlson With A Scathing Reality Check

Stephen Colbert had a scathing one-liner for Tucker Carlson, the Fox News host who has become a staunch defender of Russian President Vladimir Putin despite his invasion of Ukraine this week. On Tuesday night, for example, Carlson claimed President Joe Biden was actually the aggressor, and was secretly setting up...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

American F-35s circle above Europe and attack helicopters and armored combat vehicles move to the Baltic States: US repositions its firepower to join the 4,700 paratroopers deployed in Eastern Europe with Ukraine on the brink of a full-scale invasion

The Pentagon is sending more troops and hardware to Europe as tensions ratchet up further amid warnings that Russia will launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in the next 24 hours. F-35 Joint Strike Fighters and a battalion of 20 AH-64 Apache attack helicopters are being sent from Germany to...
MILITARY
TheDailyBeast

The Russian People May Be Starting to Think Putin Is Insane

There is a lot of talk in the West about Russian President Vladimir Putin being mentally unhinged. How could he not have known that his invasion of Ukraine would have serious consequences for his country? Or is he so obsessed with maintaining an image of greatness—especially ahead of Russia’s upcoming 2024 presidential elections—that he doesn’t care?
POLITICS
Washington Post

As he threatens Ukraine, Putin fights a second battle at home

In menacing Ukraine with a massive troop buildup, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ostensible rationale centers on the supposed security threat that Ukraine’s potential membership in NATO would pose to his country. This is patently untrue; moreover, Mr. Putin’s threats violate several points of international law, starting with the territorial integrity of Ukraine, a recognized member of the United Nations. A far more likely reason for Mr. Putin’s belligerence is his worry that a successful pro-Western democracy right next door would set an example that citizens of his authoritarian kleptocracy might find attractive — even inspiring. There is, in short, a link between the Russian government’s aggression abroad and its repression at home.
POLITICS
Axios

Tim Scott responds to Trump's praise of Putin

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) during an Axios event Wednesday responded to former President Trump's praise of Russian President Vladimir Putin for invading Ukraine, saying "there is nothing smart" about invading another country. Yes, but: Scott stopped short of criticizing Trump for referring to Putin as "very savvy" and for referring...
POTUS
