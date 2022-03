CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Parkland College has announced a new apprenticeship program in collaboration with Caterpillar Integrated Logistics Center in Champaign. The goal of the program is to prepare entry-level warehouse associates for advancement in the industry through the combination of on the job work and classroom instruction. “Workforce development is an important part of […]

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 7 DAYS AGO