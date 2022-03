It blends into rooms and spaces in a way we, as New Mexicans, may often take for granted. The regionally ubiquitous nicho. The typically dome-shaped hollowed out space in interior and exterior stucco walls where objects are placed. Often associated with the display of religious items and motif, the connection to religion can be traced to Colonial Spain and is on par with the retablo, a painted frame or shelf placed near an altar.

