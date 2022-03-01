Derek Jeter leaves post as Miami Marlins' CEO, shareholder

Miami has officially announced the hiring of Charlie Strong. The former Texas Longhorns head coach is headed to the Hurricanes, taking a position as their co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. “Staff keeps getting STRONGer,” tweeted Miami. “Welcome to The U, @CoachStrong_!”. Additionally, the program accompanied their Twitter announcement...
Jorge Masvidal has reached out to Drake on social media after he lost a whopping $275,000 bet on UFC 272. Masvidal suffered a unanimous decision defeat to Colby Covington in the main-event of UFC 272 last weekend. 'Chaos' survived a scare in the fourth round to grind out a victory...
