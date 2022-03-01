ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dewitt, MI

Injured DeWitt Township cop reinstated

By Josh Sanchez
 7 days ago

DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – The DeWitt Charter Township Board of Trustees on Monday night voted to start negotiating benefits and then voted to reinstate Officer Robert Stump, who was injured on the job more than two years ago and recently “let go.”

“Just the sharing of our post, people reaching out. Our phones have been blown up all week with so much support for our situation wishing us the best, they wish this wasn’t ,” said Molly Stump, the officer’s wife.

Stump was involved in a crash that ended a police chase but resulted in serious injury in January 2020.

After two years of therapy and rehabilitation, he said he was let go by the township manager more than a week ago. Stump said the manager told him two years was long enough to rehab, giving him the implication that the township could no longer afford him.

Inside the meeting, emotions ran high in the full room. Township Manager Andrew Dymczyk began with a public apology to both Officer Stump, his family and the community.

“I needed to be a better administrator and communicator. That is evident to me. I will be better moving forward. I feel terrible and Bob, if you felt that your service to this community and your contribution was discounted based upon our conversation we had that day, I am truly sorry,” he said.

After much discussion, a motion was made to direct the township manager to enter negotiations with two township representatives, Stump, and local and national police union reps with the minimal option of extending benefits through February 2023 with eight months of recovery after a presumed hip replacement surgery this May.

A township attorney explained that negotiations would be required to extend benefits over a year. Police Chief Mike Gute said he’s thankful to have officers like Stump on the force.

“I too along with this entire department stand behind both Officer Stump and his entire family and I am hopeful the DeWitt Township Board of Trustees is able to find a positive resolution to this entire situation,” he said nearly in tears.

Talks to extend Stump’s benefits are set for next week. The board also voted to create a personnel committee to review how personnel manners are dealt with, in order to prevent a similar issue from happening in the future.

6 News tried to get some more details from the township manager as to why stump was let go. He said he can’t comment on personnel matters.

In a statement, Molly Stump said they are “cautiously optimistic” with the ideas discussed but said they will feel better when action happens.

