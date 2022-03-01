ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinnaminson, NJ

Cinnaminson downs Point Pleasant Boro in SJG2 Tourney - Girls basketball recap

By Justin Morris
 7 days ago
Drew Harvey scored 23 points as 10th-seeded Cinnaminson topped seventh-seeded Point Pleasant Boro, 76-62 in the first round of the South Jersey, Group 2...

