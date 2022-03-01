ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Police: ‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted after St. Louis home invasion

By Amelia Mugavero
 7 days ago

ST. LOUIS — Police are looking for a man in connection with a recent armed robbery. The man is considered armed and dangerous.

Investigators believe 31-year Alfred Allen was involved in the home invasion near Bircher Boulevard and Riverview Boulevard on Feb. 18.

“It’s just shocking. I’m getting better day by day. I’m saying my prayers and trying to move on with my life,” said Carmen, who was one of the victims.

Carmen’s surveillance video shows the moment two strange men opened her door using her code and walked in with guns in their hands. The men held Carmen and her caretaker at gunpoint and took their phones and wallets.

Allen was not one of the men in the video, but Carmen believes Allen gave the other two men her door code to get inside her home. Carmen said Allen was her neighbor. Because she has a disability, she employed Allen to help her around her house for the past six months.

“He’s always been nice to know, and he came over sometimes,” Carmen said. “I looked at him like a son, you know, but I won’t get fooled like that again.”

Carmen said she gave her door code to Allen and just a few other people. St. Louis Police have confirmed Allen is connected to the robbery and have not identified the other two men. Carmen said she can’t sleep well knowing all those men are still out there.

“I can say what people will and will not do because I never would suspect anyone would do this. So, yeah, it’s a little bit shaky time right now,” Carmen admits.

Police are asking anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 314-725-TIPS or 911 immediately. You can remain anonymous.

If you would like to help Carmen replace some of her belongings, she has set up a Go Fund Me here: https://gofund.me/8359f91f

