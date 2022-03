A strong cold front has been moving eastward overnight and it will continue to sweep through the Ozarks early today. Strong to severe thunderstorms have ignited ahead of it and we’ll keep that threat around as we progress through the first half of the morning. Hail and gusty winds are the primary concerns but an isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out. We don’t have a lot of instability in place but we have enough and a lot of wind energy which would lead to that low-end tornado threat. Showers and storms linger through late this morning until around lunchtime before moving off to our east.

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 14 DAYS AGO