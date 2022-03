BUFFALO, N.Y. — An outpouring of support for Ukraine has led to charitable donations, but New York's attorney general is warning people to be cautious when doing so. Letitia James offered tips for New Yorkers on how to wisely choose where to donate money, and how to spot people who are attempting to take advantage of well-meaning individuals who are concerned about Russia's invasion of its neighbor to the west.

ADVOCACY ・ 4 DAYS AGO