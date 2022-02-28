ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazilian Boom Will Bring StoneCo Stock Back to Life

By Ian Bezek
StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) stock keeps dropping like a rock. It brings to mind the old David Einhorn quote: “What do you call a stock that’s down 90%? A stock that was down 80% and then got cut in half.”. StoneCo, incredibly enough, is now down 88% from its...

StoneCo Ltd.: The Stock Price Drops While The Business Keeps Going Strong

STNE is an innovative payment platform for small businesses in Brazil. StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) is a leading provider of financial tech solutions in Brazil mostly for small businesses. The stock price has been crushed recently with an 89% drop from the all-time high. I think STNE did have some short-term headwinds. However, the negativity seems to be overblown and the business fundamentals are still strong.
Will Airbnb Stock Have An Edge Through The Post-Covid Travel Boom?

Airbnb stock (NASDAQ: ABNB) has largely held up this year, despite the broader sell-off in technology stocks, declining by just about 1% year-to-date in 2022, compared to the Nasdaq-100, which remains down by about 16% over the same period. In fact, the stock was actually up by over 10% year-to-date as of last week, before concerns over the Russia-Ukraine conflict roiled the markets. While investors have generally been selling out of pandemic favorite tech names and high-growth stocks, Airbnb is benefiting as the travel and leisure industry sees considerable pent-up demand after close to two years of Covid-19 restrictions. For instance, over Q4 2021, the company saw revenues surge 78% year-over-year to $1.5 billion, with adjusted EBITDA margins standing at a relatively healthy 22%. So will Airbnb continue to maintain its edge as the travel sector sees a post-Covid boom?
Jair Bolsonaro
China rattled by calls for Japan to host US nuclear weapons

China has reacted angrily to calls by Japan’s influential former prime minister, Shinzo Abe, for Tokyo to consider hosting US nuclear weapons in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and rising concern over Chinese aggression towards Taiwan. Abe, who presided over record defence budgets before resigning in...
China’s Belt and Road strafed by Vladimir Putin

HONG KONG, March 3 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Russia is destroying what China is trying to build. Having refused to condemn President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and suppressed domestic criticism of Russia, Beijing is alienating many eastern European countries where it is constructing trade, investment and technology relationships under its ambitious Belt and Road Initiative.
Russian LNG Tankers Heading For UK Must Be Stopped, Union Says

The UK government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said. The government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers – containing enough liquid gas to supply the UK for up to 12 days – from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said.
Coinbase not banning Russians from using platform, CEO says

March 4 (Reuters) - U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc (COIN.O) will not preemptively ban all Russians from using the platform, Chief Executive Officer Brian Armstrong said in a tweet on Friday. Reporting by Rhea Binoy in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips. Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
