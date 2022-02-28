Brazilian Boom Will Bring StoneCo Stock Back to Life

Airbnb stock (NASDAQ: ABNB) has largely held up this year, despite the broader sell-off in technology stocks, declining by just about 1% year-to-date in 2022, compared to the Nasdaq-100, which remains down by about 16% over the same period. In fact, the stock was actually up by over 10% year-to-date as of last week, before concerns over the Russia-Ukraine conflict roiled the markets. While investors have generally been selling out of pandemic favorite tech names and high-growth stocks, Airbnb is benefiting as the travel and leisure industry sees considerable pent-up demand after close to two years of Covid-19 restrictions. For instance, over Q4 2021, the company saw revenues surge 78% year-over-year to $1.5 billion, with adjusted EBITDA margins standing at a relatively healthy 22%. So will Airbnb continue to maintain its edge as the travel sector sees a post-Covid boom?

TRAVEL ・ 3 DAYS AGO