ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Patriots prepare for sectional opener

By Grant Pugh
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GYlIx_0eRxpHgB00

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Terre Haute North Patriots prepare to open up sectional play Tuesday night against Mooresville.

The Patriots are 20-4 on the season and head into the sectional with high aspirations.

Todd Woelfle says, “We had 24 practice games that we talk about building up to this moment. Hoosier Hysteria in the postseason. In the state of Indiana, everybody makes the postseason. We have the opportunity to host the sectional. I thought we played really well and our best game of the year in Evansville Harrison. 16 good minutes against a very good Lafayette Jeff team so we are prepared for the sectional and the guys are excited about it.”

Mark Hankins says, “We play a lot of teams in our sectional during the regular season so it’s good preparation for what we are going to see on Tuesday and hopefully Friday and Saturday night.”

North and Mooresville gets underway at 6pm.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

Terre Haute North set for regional semifinal

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Terre Haute North Patriots are preparing for Saturday’s regional semifinal game at Southport High School. They will take on Cathedral at noon. The Patriots come into the matchup at 23-4 on the season while Cathedral is 22-6. Should the Patriots win, they will take on the winner of Mt. […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Grace Kidwell signs with Judson University

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Terre Haute South senior Grace Kidwell officially signed with Judson University on Monday afternoon. She will play college golf for the Eagles. Beside her interest in the game, Grace also cited an interest in architecture which she plans to pursue on campus. “I think it kind of came about my […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Regional semifinals set for Saturday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – There are five Wabash Valley basketball teams still playing in the state tournament after victories on Sectional Saturday. Terre Haute North, Sullivan, Linton-Stockton, North Daviess and Bloomfield. Here are their matchups for the regional semifinals on Saturday March 12th. Terre Haute North vs Cathedral at Southport High School at 12 […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sectional#American Football#Sports#Nexstar Media Inc#Mywabashvalley Com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mooresville, IN
Local
Indiana Football
City
Terre Haute, IN
Terre Haute, IN
Football
State
Indiana State
WTWO/WAWV

G2H: TH North 51, Brownsburg 42

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Terre Haute North beats Brownsburg, 51-42 Friday night to advance to their first sectional championship game since 2012. Ethan Scott led the Patriots with 14 points. North will play Avon for the sectional championship Saturday night.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Sycamores fall on Senior Day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Indiana State jumped out to an early lead but could no hold on in a 86-71 loss to Drake on Saturday afternoon at the Hulman Center. Del’Janae Williams had 17 points while Natalia Lalic and Arianna Smith finished with 12 points apiece. Marie Hunter had nine points and a team-high […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

G2H: Northview beats Owen Valley

ELLETTSVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Northview 61, Owen Valley 46 Landon Carr finished with 11 points and 15 rebounds. Drew Cook joins the 1,000 career point club in the victory. The Knights will play Brownstown Central for the sectional championship Saturday night.
ELLETTSVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

1K+
Followers
837
Post
91K+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy