Patriots prepare for sectional opener

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Terre Haute North Patriots prepare to open up sectional play Tuesday night against Mooresville.

The Patriots are 20-4 on the season and head into the sectional with high aspirations.

Todd Woelfle says, “We had 24 practice games that we talk about building up to this moment. Hoosier Hysteria in the postseason. In the state of Indiana, everybody makes the postseason. We have the opportunity to host the sectional. I thought we played really well and our best game of the year in Evansville Harrison. 16 good minutes against a very good Lafayette Jeff team so we are prepared for the sectional and the guys are excited about it.”

Mark Hankins says, “We play a lot of teams in our sectional during the regular season so it’s good preparation for what we are going to see on Tuesday and hopefully Friday and Saturday night.”

North and Mooresville gets underway at 6pm.

