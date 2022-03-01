ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradley scores 30 to lift San Diego St. over Wyoming 73-66

By The Associated Press
Matt Bradley had a career-high 30 points as San Diego State beat Wyoming 73-66 on Monday night.

Trey Pulliam had 14 points for San Diego State (19-7, 11-4 Mountain West Conference). Nathan Mensah added nine rebounds.

Hunter Maldonado had a triple-double with 13 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists for the Cowboys (23-6, 12-4). Jeremiah Oden had 17 points and Drake Jeffries added 14 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

The Spun

College Basketball Head Coach Fired After 21-Win Season

Despite having a 21-11 record this season, Michael Fly is no longer the head coach of Florida Gulf Coast’s basketball program. Jeff Goodman of Stadium initially reported that Fly is out as the program’s basketball coach. FGCU athletic director Ken Kavanagh commented on his decision to part ways...
