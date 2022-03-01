ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

Tax expert: Refunds are up 23% from same time last year

By Mike Thompson
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31l8YY_0eRxoprE00

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT)- Tax season is here, and while it may not be your favorite time of the year, there is some good news.

Refunds are up about 23% over last year at the same time.

Tax experts say more than 36-million people have filed so far and there have been very few backlogs or delays in getting those refunds.

Keep in mind, one of the most common myths with tax filing is that you can guesstimate information on your returns and the IRS will fix it for you.

“That is a total myth. The IRS is not in the ‘make sure you got all your benefits and credits and stimulus and other half of the child tax credit.’ You have to do that on your tax return and you have to do it accurately or these benefits won’t make their way to your pocketbook or refund,” said Jackson Hewitt Chief Tax Information Officer Mark Steber.

As always, it’s recommended to file as soon as possible and electronically to have your best chance of getting your refund quickly.

Experts say to file early, even if you owe since you don’t have to pay until the deadline. That way it protects your information from scammers in the meantime.

The tax deadline this year is Monday, April 18th.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Ukraine evacuates civilians from besieged city as 2 million flee Russian assault

Ukraine accused Russia of targeting civilians as it began evacuating residents Tuesday from the besieged city of Sumy along the first safe corridor created since Moscow invaded its democratic neighbor nearly two weeks ago, sparking the worst refugee crisis in Europe since World War II. The Biden administration hit Moscow...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Business
City
La Crosse, WI
La Crosse, WI
Business
Fox News

Calvin Ridley suspension for gambling draws ire toward NFL

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley was suspended for the entire 2022 season on Monday after an investigation determined he was betting on games. Ridley, 27, was entering his fifth year with the Falcons. He only played five games during the 2021 season. He had stepped away from the game in October to focus on his mental well-being.
NFL
FOXBusiness

Russia threatens to cut major gas pipeline to Germany if US, European allies ban Russian oil imports

Russia threatened to close its main gas line to Germany, late Monday, if Western nations ban Russian oil imports. In an address on Russian state television, Alexander Novak, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, warned that the "rejection of Russian oil would lead to catastrophic consequences for the global market," suggesting the price per barrel could double to $300, BBC reported.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Refund#Tax Filing#Tax Return#Child Tax Credit#Jackson Hewitt
CBS News

Florida will be "the first state to officially recommend against the COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children," state surgeon general declares

Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo said Monday that the state will formally recommend against COVID-19 vaccinations for healthy children. Ladapo made the announcement at a roundtable event organized by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that featured a group of doctors who criticized coronavirus lockdowns and mandate policies. It was not immediately clear when the state would release its health guidance.
FLORIDA STATE
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
432K+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy