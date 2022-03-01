Tax expert: Refunds are up 23% from same time last year

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT)- Tax season is here, and while it may not be your favorite time of the year, there is some good news.

Refunds are up about 23% over last year at the same time.

Tax experts say more than 36-million people have filed so far and there have been very few backlogs or delays in getting those refunds.

Keep in mind, one of the most common myths with tax filing is that you can guesstimate information on your returns and the IRS will fix it for you.

“That is a total myth. The IRS is not in the ‘make sure you got all your benefits and credits and stimulus and other half of the child tax credit.’ You have to do that on your tax return and you have to do it accurately or these benefits won’t make their way to your pocketbook or refund,” said Jackson Hewitt Chief Tax Information Officer Mark Steber.

As always, it’s recommended to file as soon as possible and electronically to have your best chance of getting your refund quickly.

Experts say to file early, even if you owe since you don’t have to pay until the deadline. That way it protects your information from scammers in the meantime.

The tax deadline this year is Monday, April 18th.

