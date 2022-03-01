Basketball: Century enters another WDA Tournament as the top seed

The Century Patriots are the top seed on the girls’ side and are getting healthy at the right time. Even with the undefeated record, Century knows they are far from perfect.

They’ve put a lot of work on defense to make them one of the best teams in the state on that side of the ball. It’ll be a WDA Championship rematch with Watford City to start things off, where it’s all about staying out of foul trouble.

“The first one is don’t gamble,” says junior Logan Nissley. “We talk about that. If you gamble, you put your teammates at risk and so just doing that work for each other, and then the second one is doing our work early. Obviously, she gets to the block a lot so if we see the ball, jump to the ball in the first place, she won’t get that good positioning on us.”

“We’re going to be aware and bring our backside help over,” says head coach Nate Welstad “A lot of times we talk about, you can’t just guard the girl one on one, it’s a team defense scheme and you got to be ready to help and get bodies over and guard the ball with all five girls out there.”

