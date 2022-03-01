Monday high school basketball
Justin Bailey continues his amazing senior season with a 38-point effort in Blue Ridge’s come-from-behind, 52-45 win over Keenan for the 3A upper state title Monday night.
The Tigers play for a state title for the first time Friday night against Orangeburg-Wilkinson at USC-Aiken.
McCall King scored 22 points and Christ Church pulled away from Landrum, 54-39, Monday afternoon to claim the 2A girls upper state crown. CCES will try for the program’s sixth state championship Saturday at noon against Andrew Jackson at USC-Aiken.
Westside’s defending 4A state champion girls, winners of 36 straight, face Catawba Ridge Tuesday afternoon at 5:30 at Bob Jones for the upper state crown in that classification.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.
Comments / 0