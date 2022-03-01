Monday high school basketball

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Pete Yanity
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
Justin Bailey continues his amazing senior season with a 38-point effort in Blue Ridge’s come-from-behind, 52-45 win over Keenan for the 3A upper state title Monday night.

The Tigers play for a state title for the first time Friday night against Orangeburg-Wilkinson at USC-Aiken.

McCall King scored 22 points and Christ Church pulled away from Landrum, 54-39, Monday afternoon to claim the 2A girls upper state crown. CCES will try for the program’s sixth state championship Saturday at noon against Andrew Jackson at USC-Aiken.

Westside’s defending 4A state champion girls, winners of 36 straight, face Catawba Ridge Tuesday afternoon at 5:30 at Bob Jones for the upper state crown in that classification.

WSPA 7News

Most popular boy names in the 60s in South Carolina

Every new parent faces the difficult decision of choosing the perfect name for a newborn. First names rarely get changed after being assigned and carry with them a wide range of meanings and associations. This creates a lot of pressure on expectant parents to pick the perfect moniker for their little ones. Perhaps unsurprisingly, many […]
RELATIONSHIPS
WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C.

