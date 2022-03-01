ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edible Mountain makes plans to put a public park in Wheeling’s Vineyard Hills

By Rebecca Little
WTRF- 7News
 7 days ago

WHEELING, W.Va.-(WTRF)

Community members, local elected officials, city administrators along with nonprofit leaders in Wheeling put their thinking caps on Monday night joining together to talk about a public park coming to the city.
Edible Mountain, a holistic youth wellness coalition, hosted the workshop at the Scottish Rite Building in Wheeling.
Chief Operations Officer Rosemary Ketchum says the park would serve those living in the geographic urban core of East Wheeling as well as South Wheeling and Wheeling Island.
Ketchum also says Edible Mountain has been focusing on gathering values and ideas from the community about what the mountain should look like.
According to Ketchum, people in the community would benefit from this park, but the focus is primarily on the youth so that they have a place where they can go to feel a sense of belonging.

“We want to make sure that we get the values and the ideas and the experiences of the folks who live here in the city of Wheeling so that we can best build this space. And you start with kids. We want to make sure we have the healthiest kids in Appalachia right here in Ohio County. We believe at Edible Mountain that by working and developing this space we will be able to make that happen.”

Rosemary Ketchum, Edible Mountain

Edible Mountain has planned a series of community events, like the one on Monday night.
Ketchum says they will also hear from the kids when they host a visioning workshop led by the youth.
The public park would ultimately sit on 60 acres of land commonly known as Vineyard Hills.

