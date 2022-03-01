ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Victor’s Pitts is Player of the Week

News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13JUIP_0eRxnXCT00

This week, the Player of the Week is a sophomore who endured hours of championship pressure to come out on top.

Victor goalie Max Pitts made 26 saves in a shutout win on Thursday that earned the Blue Devils a spot in the sectional final.

Pitts stopped 49 of 51 shots in the sectional final on Sunday including every single shot in four overtimes.

He then saved 8 of 9 shootout attempts to give Victor the win and advance them to the state tournament..

After all that, Pitts earned himself tournament MVP, one gigantic exhale and our Player of the Week.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Blue Devils#Nexstar Media Inc#Rochesterfirst
The Spun

College Basketball Head Coach Fired After 21-Win Season

Despite having a 21-11 record this season, Michael Fly is no longer the head coach of Florida Gulf Coast’s basketball program. Jeff Goodman of Stadium initially reported that Fly is out as the program’s basketball coach. FGCU athletic director Ken Kavanagh commented on his decision to part ways...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Russell Wilson Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

While Russell Wilson has yet to tell the Seattle Seahawks he wants to be traded, talks surrounding his future continue to swirl in NFL circles. According to a report from ESPN, three teams are mentioned the most as possible trade destinations for the star quarterback:. Washington. Philadelphia. Denver. The Commanders...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Roy Williams’ Reaction To Coach K Loss Is Going Viral

North Carolina played the ultimate spoilers on Saturday night, upsetting No. 4 Duke in Mike Krzyzrewski’s last game at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Armando Bacot was huge in the Tar Heels 94-81 win, slamming the door shut on the Devils with a big slam in the final minutes. After the game, the UNC big FaceTimed a grinning Roy Williams, whose reaction quickly went viral on social media.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

WATCH: Jordan Davis outruns NFL star QB in 40-yard-dash in must-see video

Jordan Davis has single-handedly captivated the entire sports community with his insane performance at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis on Saturday by making history with his 40-yard dash time. With his official time logged at 4.78,, the Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman became the fastest ever at the NFL Scouting Combine by a player over 340 pounds and by a good margin.
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Mitch Trubisky report

While the NFL world is abuzz with discussions about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and where he might play next season, there is another quarterback who might be making some surprising waves of his own. Mitch Trubisky. Hey, don’t laugh. Hear us out. ESPN’s Dan Graziano wrote about...
NFL
News 8 WROC

Wind damage leaves thousands without power, trees on homes

Update ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As of 2:30 p.m. Monday, more than 5,500 RG&E customers remained without power, mostly in Monroe County. Original ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Sunday’s heavy wind caused multiple trees and powerlines to come down. Right in the middle of News 8’s interview with Milendy Rodriguez, whose mother lives in a home […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Police investigating man shot in Geneva

GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC) – The Geneva Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place overnight Sunday on Linden Street. Officers say the victim is a male, and a private vehicle took the victim to Geneva General Hospital’s Emergency Department. Officers say the victim was shot in his upper body and he was taken to […]
GENEVA, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy