Victor’s Pitts is Player of the Week

This week, the Player of the Week is a sophomore who endured hours of championship pressure to come out on top.

Victor goalie Max Pitts made 26 saves in a shutout win on Thursday that earned the Blue Devils a spot in the sectional final.

Pitts stopped 49 of 51 shots in the sectional final on Sunday including every single shot in four overtimes.

He then saved 8 of 9 shootout attempts to give Victor the win and advance them to the state tournament..

After all that, Pitts earned himself tournament MVP, one gigantic exhale and our Player of the Week.

