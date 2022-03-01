ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Man kills 3 daughters, 1 other, himself at California church

By KATHLEEN RONAYNE and CHRISTOPHER WEBER
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EvfMo_0eRxnVR100
California Shooting Law enforcement vehicles from several agencies block a street near the scene of a shooting in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) (Rich Pedroncelli)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — A man shot and killed his three daughters, their chaperone and himself during a supervised visit with the girls Monday at a church in Sacramento, California, authorities said.

Deputies responding to reports of gunfire around 5 p.m. found five people dead, including the shooter, at the church in the Arden-Arcade neighborhood, said Sgt. Rod Grassmann with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

The victims included three girls ages 9, 10 and 13, Grassmann said.

The shooter was estranged from his daughters' mother, who had a restraining order against him, Sheriff Scott Jones said.

Investigators believe the shooting happened during a supervised visit with the children and that the fourth victim was their chaperone, Jones said.

The shooter's name wasn't immediately released, but officials said he was 39 years old.

An employee of The Church In Sacramento heard the gunshots and called 911, Grassmann said.

Sheriff's officials are investigating it as a domestic violence incident, he said.

Officials didn't know if the family members belonged to the the church, which sits on a mostly residential block near a commercial area east of downtown Sacramento.

The Church In Sacramento caters to English, Chinese and Spanish worshippers, according to its website. No events for Monday were listed on its online calendar.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said his office was working with local law enforcement.

“Another senseless act of gun violence in America — this time in our backyard. In a church with kids inside. Absolutely devastating," Newsom said on Twitter.

___

Weber reported from Los Angeles. Associated Press reporter Stefanie Dazio also contributed from LA.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

6 teens arrested in Iowa school shooting that killed 1

DES MOINES, Iowa — (AP) — Authorities arrested six teenagers, including a 14-year-old, in a shooting outside a school that killed a 15-year-old boy and seriously wounded two teenage girls, Des Moines police said Tuesday. The suspects are each charged with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted...
DES MOINES, IA
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Police: Man in port-a-potty crushed by bulldozer at Florida landfill

BARTOW, Fla. — A worker at a Florida landfill has died after a colleague accidentally hit the port-a-potty he was inside with a bulldozer, according to investigators. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office told NBC News they were called to an accident Friday at the Polk County North Central Landfill, where workers told them a man named Aaron Henderson had been crushed while using the bathroom.
POLK COUNTY, FL
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

New York City man rescued twice in 2 days on Arizona hikes

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — (AP) — A New York City man needed to be rescued twice on consecutive days while hiking in a northern Arizona mountain range, authorities said. The 28-year-old Brooklyn man first called 911 on Wednesday at about 7 p.m. to say he got lost while hiking on Humphreys Trail in the San Francisco Peaks north of Flagstaff, Coconino County Sheriff’s officials said.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sacramento County, CA
State
California State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Sacramento County, CA
Crime & Safety
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Woman and child hit by car in midtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Police were called to an accident near 41st and Florence where a car hit a woman and child. Around 8:30 a.m. a grandmother was walking her grandson to school at Edison Preparatory School. When they were crossing the sidewalk, a man backed into them while he was leaving his driveway.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Fire in east Tulsa hotel spread up an elevator shaft

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department put out a hotel fire near 31st and Memorial Monday night. Firefighters were called to the America’s Best Value Inn around 9 p.m. They said the fire started outside of the hotel in a trashcan, and made its way inside. From there the fire traveled through an elevator shaft up to the third floor.
TULSA, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa police car involved in accident

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police and the Tulsa Fire Department were on the scene of a car accident involving Tulsa police car near East 61st Street and South Mingo Road in south Tulsa Tuesday morning. The scene showed a two-car crash between a police SUV and a white sedan...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
57K+
Followers
97K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy