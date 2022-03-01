First Look: Nike SB Dunk Low ‘Green Apple’

There was a time before the music industry infiltrated sneakers and brand deals weren’t handed out like pamphlets. Only a few names in hip-hop really mattered when it came to sneakers, and the name of Wale was atop the bastion of young stars that are household today in the over-saturated landscape of signature shoes and marketing promos. The DMV-native was often providing first looks at upcoming Nike footwear (primarily of the Foamposite, Trainer, and Boot category) thanks to random gossip blogs taking flicks of him at clubs, and a lot of his goods were unreleased samples as fit the brand’s default size 9 for manufacturing samples.

