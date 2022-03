More often than not, Fordham baseball emerges from the winter preseason and appears to be a hard-knock team. The Rams continued this trend in 2022 on Friday, Feb. 18, when they began the season on the road in a three-game series against Texas A&M University. By Sunday, they were 0-3 after losing the first game 13-0 and dropping two close games thereafter. It was an emphatic sweep by the Aggies.

BRONX, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO