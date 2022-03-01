VERIFY: No, Smirnoff and Stoli are not made in Russia

As some consumers boycott Russian imports as a show of support for Ukraine, anyone avoiding Smirnoff would be hurting a brand that found an adopted home in Connecticut — and continues to be distilled in the United States. While Smirnoff was started in Russia in the 19th century, an...
Laura Ingraham showed how communist China influenced Russia's invasion of Ukraine in Friday's opening monologue of "The Ingraham Angle." "This invasion, in many ways, was made in China," she said. "And the goal is to test the waters for an attack on Taiwan. And once [President] Xi [Jinping] thinks that he can invade Taiwan, he will. But right now, there are steps that we could and should immediately take to stop that from becoming an inevitability, and make Xi just maybe realize that he's underestimated the resolve and the strength of America."
Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. Why did Russia invade Ukraine? – Artie W., age 9, Astoria, New York. Ukraine and Russia are two countries that border each other...
Stoli Group announced that it's rebranding the name of its vodka, Stolichnaya, "in direct response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine." The vodka will now be marketed as "Stoli," according to the company, which has tried to distance itself from the protests against Russian-branded vodka. The company's product is manufactured and...
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Professor Tim Mousseau has been traveling to Ukraine for many years to study the impact of radiation in Chernobyl. "We've been to Ukraine up to 50 times in the last 20 years, maybe even 60 times," the biological sciences professor at the University of South Carolina said.
Maksim Chmerkovskiy wants to return to help Ukraine. In a recent interview with CNN, the 42-year-old professional dancer revealed that he feels “survivor’s remorse” since making his return to the United States from the country he once called home. “I spent the last couple of days with...
Maksim Chmerkovskiy has a new reason to be grateful for Dancing With the Stars. The 42-year-old dancer appeared on Friday's episode of Good Morning America, and revealed how being a recognizable face saved him when he was arrested in Ukraine for breaking curfew amid Russia's invasion. "They're like, 'Passport.' I...
Mila Kunis is applauding the bravery of Ukrainians amid the country's Russian invasion. But more can be done to help those fleeing the war-torn country, and the 38-year-old actress is revealing those plans. The Family Guy star and her husband, Ashton Kutcher, announced on Thursday they're launching a GoFundMe campaign...
McDonald’s said Tuesday it is temporarily closing all of its 850 restaurants in Russia in response to the country’s invasion of Ukraine. The burger giant said it will continue paying its 62,000 employees in Russia “who have poured their heart and soul into our McDonald’s brand.” But in an open letter to employees, McDonald’s President […]
WASHINGTON — Celebrity couple Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have launched a GoFundMe fundraiser to support Ukrainian refugees, with plans to match up to $3 million worth of donations toward their $30 million goal. In a video uploaded to Kutcher's Instagram account, Kunis, who was born in Ukraine and...
MERCER ISLAND, Wash. — Two years after he built a website tracking COVID-19 data across the globe, Avi Schiffmann is putting his skills to use on another issue: The war in Ukraine. During his gap year from Harvard, Schiffmann is working on start-up projects, but he also found the...
March 8 (UPI) -- Chinese government-backed hackers have breached at least six U.S. state government networks since last May, Mandiant cybersecurity firm confirmed Tuesday in a new report. Mandiant identifies the Chinese-state sponsored espionage hacking group as APT 41 in the new report, and classifies it among the Advanced Persistent...
