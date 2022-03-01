ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Basketball: The strength of Legacy is the three-pointer as the WDA Tournament looms

By Phil Benotti
KX News
KX News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03rYzb_0eRxmxqc00

Legacy enters the WDA tournament as a six seed, and as one of the younger teams. The Sabers have found a way to be one of the top teams in blocks on the conference.

On the flip side, Legacy is the best team at shooting the three-pointer, a weapon that will be huge for them when they open the tournament against fast-paced Bismarck.

“Getting the ball in that area on the block creates double teams because we can score it down there,” says head coach Jason Horner. “And that sets up inside out threes. We’ve been harping and harping and harping all year, been really inconsistent on doing it, but when we do it, good things happen. We just have to make sure we’re doing that this weekend.”

“We really have to focus on making good, strong decisions in the paint,” says senior Logan Wetzel. “Getting the middle of drives, jump stop, and just rely on our shooters to circle, move, and get open and trust that the person can make the play and find them and hopefully knock down the shot.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

Athlete of the Week: Minot High’s Leelee Bell

Our final athlete of the week for the winter frenzy season has been selected and the winner is Minot High’s Leelee Bell. This eighth-grader has been absolutely dominating on the court. Defensively, she leads the team in rebounds with 146 and 25 blocks. Her offensive stats are also eye-popping. She had 30 points in Friday’s […]
MINOT, ND
KX News

Boys basketball: Region 6 & 8 highlights from the quarterfinals

With the start of region tournaments for boys, the pressure and countdown are on to the state tournament next week. Region six playing out at the Minot State Dome, and region eight action out at Williston State. Region 6 scores:#4 Our Redeemer’s 50, #1 Rugby 59#3 Velva 62, #2 Surrey 46#4 TGU 34, #1 Bishop […]
MLS
KX News

Basketball: Region 5 Tournament underway in Bismarck

The Region Five Tournament got underway at St. Mary’s on Monday, with three of the top four teams moving on to the semifinals. Region 5 Scores:Standing Rock 90, New Salem-Almont 64Wilton-Wing 88, Solen 51Shiloh Christian 74, Washburn 32Flasher 61, Garrison 64
BISMARCK, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bismarck, ND
Basketball
Bismarck, ND
Sports
City
Bismarck, ND
KX News

Basketball: Region 7 quarterfinals tip off in Dickinson

The region seven basketball tournament tipped off at Dickinson Trinity on Tuesday with four games to determine who will play in the semifinal round. Region 7 Scores:Beulah (59), New England (31)Bowman County (71), Grant County-Mott-Regent (55)Dickinson Trinity (44), Heart River (21)Hazen (74), Beach (59)
BASKETBALL
KX News

Basketball: Region 3 Tournament Highlights from Jamestown

Over in Jamestown, the Region Three Tournament got started with some big-time performances and nailbiters. Region 3 Scores:LaMoure-Litchville/Marion 62, Napoleon-Gackle Streeter 37South Border 51, Griggs-Midkota 50Linton-HMB 53, Carrington 49Ellendale 75, Medina-Pingree/Buchanan 52
JAMESTOWN, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legacy#Wda#Sabers#Nexstar Media Inc
KX News

Swimming: Minot wins fifth straight state title

The Minot Magicians reclaimed their spot at the top this weekend winning their fifth straight state title and the programs 30th state championship all time. Team Scores:1. Minot 4212. Fargo Davies 2483. Bismarck 1784. West Fargo Sheyenne 1735. Fargo South 159
MINOT, ND
KX News

Mandan goalie named MAC Goaltending Goalie of the Year

Former Mandan High School goalie, Lucy Morgan, who is currently a junior at St. Lawrence University in New York, was just named the 2022 MAC Goaltending Goalie of the Year. This is Morgan’s second straight year winning the award. Morgan finished first in the conference in save percentage with .948, and second with total saves, […]
MANDAN, ND
KX News

Girls Basketball: Beulah prepared for big test in round one of State B

Beulah’s basketball program is back in the Class B girls’ state tournament for the first time since 1989, and the Miners’ biggest challenge will come in game one against a big opponent. The Beulah Miners have won 13 straight games going into the state tournament, but their first-round opponent, #1 ranked Kindred, has rattled off […]
BEULAH, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
KX News

KX Sports Tournament Central

This is your starting point to all the West Region, Class A and Class B Boys and Girls basketball tournament action in March. From previews to game action to stats and recaps, you’ll find it all here at the KX Sports Tournament Central. Tournament Quick Links 2022 West Region Girls Basketball Tournament (March 3-5, Bismarck […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Basketball: Class B Boys Postseason finalizes the regional tournament field

Tuesday night finalized the regional tournament picture, with District 6 coming to an end, and play-in games around the state. District 6 Scores:#2 Linton-HMB 48, #4 South Border 43 – Championship#1 Medina-Pingree/Buchanan 65, #6 Strasburg/Zeeland 26 – Regional qualifier#3 Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 49, #5 Kidder County 39 – Regional qualifier Region 5 Play-in Scores:#8 Solen 52, #9 […]
EDUCATION
KX News

KX News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
556K+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy