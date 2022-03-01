ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Ukrainian, Russian couple grapple with ongoing war

fox29.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA local married couple with a husband from Ukraine...

www.fox29.com

NBC12

‘Nobody wants war in Ukraine’: Va. Ukrainian reacts to ongoing tension

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - As tensions continue to rise in the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, Ukrainians who live in the metro-Richmond area are watching closely. On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of separatist regions in eastern Ukraine and paved the way to provide them...
RICHMOND, VA
madison

Tech companies grapple with Russian propaganda

Russia's invasion of Ukraine is forcing big tech companies to decide how to handle state-controlled media outlets that spread propaganda and misinformation on behalf of the invaders. None of the U.S.-owned tech companies have responded with an outright ban in Russia. Instead, they've offered more modest changes: limiting the Kremlin's reach, labeling more of its content and prohibiting Russian state media from making money off ads. Critics want them to go further, but experts say that cutting off social media would make it harder for citizens to learn about the invasion, voice their opinion or organize protests. "The tech platforms right now are really doing a delicate dance in terms of I think it's important for them to stay operational in Russia, as it's one of the few tools that Russian activists can use that is not controlled by state media. It's one of the few ways of trying to get information out to counter what is coming from the Russian government. And so they are trying to both stand up to the country, but also not go so far that Putin just pulls the plug on them being available," said Katie Harbath, a former Facebook policy official and now director of technology and democracy at International Republican Institute.
BUSINESS
WausauPilot

Why did Russia invade Ukraine?

Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. Why did Russia invade Ukraine? – Artie W., age 9, Astoria, New York. Ukraine and Russia are two countries that border each other...
POLITICS
Reuters

Ukraine war adds to economic, social setbacks for women -IMF's Georgieva

WASHINGTON, March 8 (Reuters) - The war in Ukraine has worsened a difficult period for women, who have seen major economic and social setbacks prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday. Speaking via video link to a special...
ADVOCACY
protocol.com

AI thinkers grapple with modern war

Hello and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: AI researchers debate how technology plays a role in modern conflicts like the invasion of Ukraine, Zendesk shareholders want it to stop monkeying around and the week ahead for enterprise tech. Spin up. It’s getting harder to find traditional lines of industry that...
ENGINEERING
News 12

McDonald's to temporarily close 850 stores in Russia

McDonald’s said Tuesday it is temporarily closing all of its 850 restaurants in Russia in response to the country's invasion of Ukraine. The burger giant said it will continue paying its 62,000 employees in Russia “who have poured their heart and soul into our McDonald’s brand.” But in an open letter to employees, McDonald’s President and CEO Chris Kempckinski said closing those stores for now is the right thing to do.
FOOD & DRINKS
UPI News

Report: Beijing-backed hackers breach at least 6 U.S. state governments

March 8 (UPI) -- Chinese government-backed hackers have breached at least six U.S. state government networks since last May, Mandiant cybersecurity firm confirmed Tuesday in a new report. Mandiant identifies the Chinese-state sponsored espionage hacking group as APT 41 in the new report, and classifies it among the Advanced Persistent...
PUBLIC SAFETY

