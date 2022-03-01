Pressure mounts for language services at New Mexico agencies

The medium is the message: Survey shows that news sources, not headlines, determine credibility on guns. Researchers at the state-funded New Jersey Gun Violence Research Center polled a sample of 3,500 U.S. adults about two headlines: “Gun violence is result of mental health problems,” and “Storing firearms in a safe can help prevent suicides.” Half the survey respondents saw one was designated as coming from Fox News and the other from MSNBC; the other half of participants had the media attributions switched. Perhaps unsurprisingly, subjects judged each headline as credible or not based on how much trust they had in the associated publisher, rather than on the wording of the headline itself. “So what does this all mean?” study co-author Mike Anestis asked on Twitter. “We must ensure that accurate info is voiced by individuals seen as compelling by the audience we most want to reach. Accurate info through the wrong channel is less powerful — or worse, counterproductive.”

U.S. POLITICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO