ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Pressure mounts for language services at New Mexico agencies

By MORGAN LEE
SFGate
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico welfare agencies are coming under new pressure from a federal judge and state lawmakers to expand translation and oral interpretation services to minority households that don't speak English or Spanish. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed legislation Tuesday requiring that major state...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

New Mexico Gov. signs education bills, $10k teacher raise

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s governor signed law four bills into law that will increase funding for education, including major hikes to teacher salaries. Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham held the ceremony Tuesday outdoors at an elementary school in Santa Fe, following the passage of the bills by the Legislature last month.
SANTA FE, NM
SFGate

This West Coast Town Was Just Voted the Happiest City in America

It’s been a tough … well, many years. To truly embrace happiness, we’re moving to Fremont. Surprisingly, that relatively small (230,000+ population) Bay Area municipality just topped WalletHub’s 2022 Happiest Cities in America survey. To determine the winner, a team at the personal finance site compared 182 of the largest cities in the U.S. across three dimensions (Emotional & Physical Well-Being, Income & Employment and Community & Environment) and utilizing 30 metrics, all weighed differently.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Payson Roundup

Social Services Inter-Agency meeting

Department of Economic Security’s Christian Romo, community outreach unit supervisor, and Justine McDilda, community outreach coordinator, are the guest speakers at the Inter-Agency meeting hosted by Gila County Community Action Program. The topic is Child Support Services. The meeting is at 11:30 a.m., Thursday, March 10. The meeting link...
GILA COUNTY, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
SFGate

Arrest of longtime Canadian fugitive stuns Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Last week, phones across Puerto Rico began to ring as members of a private WhatsApp group dedicated to helping others in the U.S. territory stared at their screens in disbelief. The businessman they knew as administrator of that chat — someone who organized...
PUBLIC SAFETY
thetrace.org

Mounting Pressure for the White House to Act on Gun Violence

The medium is the message: Survey shows that news sources, not headlines, determine credibility on guns. Researchers at the state-funded New Jersey Gun Violence Research Center polled a sample of 3,500 U.S. adults about two headlines: “Gun violence is result of mental health problems,” and “Storing firearms in a safe can help prevent suicides.” Half the survey respondents saw one was designated as coming from Fox News and the other from MSNBC; the other half of participants had the media attributions switched. Perhaps unsurprisingly, subjects judged each headline as credible or not based on how much trust they had in the associated publisher, rather than on the wording of the headline itself. “So what does this all mean?” study co-author Mike Anestis asked on Twitter. “We must ensure that accurate info is voiced by individuals seen as compelling by the audience we most want to reach. Accurate info through the wrong channel is less powerful — or worse, counterproductive.”
U.S. POLITICS
SFGate

Powell expects a quarter-point Fed rate hike this month

WASHINGTON (AP) — Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday that he supports a traditional quarter-point increase in the Federal Reserve's benchmark short-term interest rate when the Fed meets later this month, rather than a larger increase that some of its policymakers have proposed. But Powell did open the door to...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Language#Translation#Legislature#Ap#Indigenous#Medicaid#Vietnamese#District Court
UPI News

Report: Beijing-backed hackers breach at least 6 U.S. state governments

March 8 (UPI) -- Chinese government-backed hackers have breached at least six U.S. state government networks since last May, Mandiant cybersecurity firm confirmed Tuesday in a new report. Mandiant identifies the Chinese-state sponsored espionage hacking group as APT 41 in the new report, and classifies it among the Advanced Persistent...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy